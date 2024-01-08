Mystery of the Missing Chains: An Unusual Journey on the Tapaswini Express

On an otherwise routine journey, passengers of the Puri-Hatia Express train, or Tapaswini Express, experienced a night of unexpected discomfort. Shortly after the train’s departure from Puri, those assigned to the middle berths of the S-6 coach were taken aback to find the chains of their berths missing. The absence of these chains, which serve as crucial support for the berths, left the passengers without a proper way to rest, causing considerable apprehension and inconvenience.

Swift Response to a Peculiar Incident

The ticket collector on duty responded promptly to the unusual situation. Recognizing the difficulty faced by the passengers, he arranged for an additional coach to be attached to the train at the Bhubaneswar railway station. This quick decision ensured that those affected by the missing chains had a place to rest, providing some relief from the unexpected predicament.

A Mystery Unfolding

This baffling incident has raised several questions. How did the chains, integral to the train’s seating arrangements, disappear? Were they removed intentionally or was it an oversight? These questions have triggered an investigation. Ashoka Kumar Mishra, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Coast Railway (ECoR), confirmed the incident and assured that a thorough investigation is underway.

Anticipation for Answers

The passengers of the Tapaswini Express, and the public alike, await more details about this puzzling occurrence. The outcome of the investigation may shed light on the circumstances that led to the missing chains and may prevent such incidents in the future. But for now, the mystery of the missing chains on the Tapaswini Express remains unsolved.