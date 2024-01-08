en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Mystery of the Missing Chains: An Unusual Journey on the Tapaswini Express

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:44 am EST
Mystery of the Missing Chains: An Unusual Journey on the Tapaswini Express

On an otherwise routine journey, passengers of the Puri-Hatia Express train, or Tapaswini Express, experienced a night of unexpected discomfort. Shortly after the train’s departure from Puri, those assigned to the middle berths of the S-6 coach were taken aback to find the chains of their berths missing. The absence of these chains, which serve as crucial support for the berths, left the passengers without a proper way to rest, causing considerable apprehension and inconvenience.

Swift Response to a Peculiar Incident

The ticket collector on duty responded promptly to the unusual situation. Recognizing the difficulty faced by the passengers, he arranged for an additional coach to be attached to the train at the Bhubaneswar railway station. This quick decision ensured that those affected by the missing chains had a place to rest, providing some relief from the unexpected predicament.

A Mystery Unfolding

This baffling incident has raised several questions. How did the chains, integral to the train’s seating arrangements, disappear? Were they removed intentionally or was it an oversight? These questions have triggered an investigation. Ashoka Kumar Mishra, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Coast Railway (ECoR), confirmed the incident and assured that a thorough investigation is underway.

Anticipation for Answers

The passengers of the Tapaswini Express, and the public alike, await more details about this puzzling occurrence. The outcome of the investigation may shed light on the circumstances that led to the missing chains and may prevent such incidents in the future. But for now, the mystery of the missing chains on the Tapaswini Express remains unsolved.

0
India Transportation Travel & Tourism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
4 mins ago
Kerala Forest Land Under Siege: Over 5000 Hectares Encroached Upon
The Annual Administrative Report 2021-22 for the Forest Department in Kerala has unearthed a staggering fact: 5024.53 hectares of forest land have been encroached upon. The culprits? Predominantly private parties. The report offers a scrutinized historical account of land encroachments commencing from January 1, 1977, revealing a long-standing issue that continues to plague the region’s
Kerala Forest Land Under Siege: Over 5000 Hectares Encroached Upon
Fiem Industries' Stock Surges on Bonus Issue Consideration and Strategic EV Partnership
7 mins ago
Fiem Industries' Stock Surges on Bonus Issue Consideration and Strategic EV Partnership
Naresh Goyal and Jet Airways: A Tale of Triumph and Turbulence
9 mins ago
Naresh Goyal and Jet Airways: A Tale of Triumph and Turbulence
Arindham Roy's Meeting with Union Minister Sparks Political Speculation
5 mins ago
Arindham Roy's Meeting with Union Minister Sparks Political Speculation
Maldivian High Commissioner's Brief Encounter at Delhi's MEA Raises Questions
5 mins ago
Maldivian High Commissioner's Brief Encounter at Delhi's MEA Raises Questions
Union Minister Sonowal Champions Women's Kickboxing and Sports Development in Dibrugarh
6 mins ago
Union Minister Sonowal Champions Women's Kickboxing and Sports Development in Dibrugarh
Latest Headlines
World News
Canadian Optimism for 2024: A Snapshot by Angus Reid Institute
36 seconds
Canadian Optimism for 2024: A Snapshot by Angus Reid Institute
Former MP Sajin Vaas Gunawardena Refutes Tax Fraud Allegations
52 seconds
Former MP Sajin Vaas Gunawardena Refutes Tax Fraud Allegations
Arthur Smith Dismissed as Falcons' Head Coach; Other Key Sports Updates
59 seconds
Arthur Smith Dismissed as Falcons' Head Coach; Other Key Sports Updates
Sabres Triumph in Thrilling Face-off Against Penguins
1 min
Sabres Triumph in Thrilling Face-off Against Penguins
John Mahama Promises to Implement Government White Paper Recommendations if Elected President
2 mins
John Mahama Promises to Implement Government White Paper Recommendations if Elected President
Western Bulldogs: The Clock Ticks Towards 2024 AFL Season
3 mins
Western Bulldogs: The Clock Ticks Towards 2024 AFL Season
Dakar Rally Icon, Jackie Loomans, Succumbs to Cancer at 71
4 mins
Dakar Rally Icon, Jackie Loomans, Succumbs to Cancer at 71
Punjab Chief Minister Pushes for Timely Completion of Rawalpindi Infrastructure
5 mins
Punjab Chief Minister Pushes for Timely Completion of Rawalpindi Infrastructure
Strong Lineup for Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2024 Revealed
5 mins
Strong Lineup for Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2024 Revealed
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
24 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
6 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
6 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
8 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app