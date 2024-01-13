en English
Environmental Science

Mysore Grahakara Parishat Confronts Activist Shortage, Plans Restructuring Meet

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:43 am EST
Mysore Grahakara Parishat Confronts Activist Shortage, Plans Restructuring Meet

The Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP), a highly esteemed non-governmental organization (NGO) based in Mysuru, is confronting a vital challenge that threatens the effectiveness of its work. Notwithstanding its impressive 34-year record of active involvement in consumer and environmental matters, MGP has recently grappled with a shortfall of committed activists who possess the necessary expertise and the willingness to dedicate their time to its causes.

Struggle for Engagement

The NGO, renowned for its proactive role in addressing a plethora of concerns intrinsic to the city of Mysuru, has found it increasingly difficult to attract individuals with the required acumen and passion for its causes. This predicament has raised questions about the future effectiveness of MGP in spearheading campaigns and initiatives aimed at improving the city.

Restructuring for Rejuvenation

In response to this challenge, MGP has taken a proactive step towards revitalizing its organizational structure. The NGO has announced a meeting scheduled for January 14, designed to serve as a forum for discussing potential strategies to enhance its operational efficiency. This initiative is indicative of MGP’s unwavering commitment to continue its valuable work despite the challenges it faces.

An Open Invitation

The meeting, which will be held at the MGP Office located at 6/1 Vivekananda Road, Yadavagiri, is not exclusive to existing MGP members. Instead, it extends a warm invitation to any individuals who have an interest in contributing to Mysuru’s development. This open-door policy reflects MGP’s recognition of the importance of fresh perspectives and the value that new contributors can bring to its work. Interested parties are encouraged to contact the organization for additional information.

Environmental Science India Society
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

