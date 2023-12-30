en English
Mutual Funds Surge in 2023: A Comprehensive Review

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:21 pm EST
Mutual Funds Surge in 2023: A Comprehensive Review

The year 2023 painted a prosperous picture for the investment landscape, especially for disciplined investors in mutual funds. The market exhibited significant growth across various investment avenues with equities, gold, and fixed income yields all tracing an upward trajectory. Leading the charge were small-cap funds with an average return of 37%, followed by mid-cap funds at 32%, and large-cap funds at 20%.

Systematic Investment Plans Gain Momentum

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) garnered substantial inflows, with the assets under management of the mutual fund industry reaching a staggering Rs 49 trillion. From November 2020 to November 2023, SIP inflows swelled from Rs 7,302 crore to Rs 17,073 crore. The strong performance of the equity market, particularly in mid and small-cap segments, played a pivotal role in this growth. The Nifty Realty index and central public sector companies (CPSEs) have outperformed these categories.

Equity Funds Witness Higher Inflows

In 2023, equity funds witnessed higher inflows, particularly in small and mid-cap funds, as well as sector and thematic funds. The surge in investor numbers was apparent with small-cap fund folios rising by 58%, multi-asset allocation fund folios by 68%, and index fund folios by 86%. India’s economic rebound post-pandemic was broad with sectors such as real estate, capital goods, agriculture, hotels, hospitals, and automobiles experiencing growth, primarily through investments in mid and small-cap firms.

SEBI Extends Deadline for MF Unitholders

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) extended the deadline for mutual fund unitholders to complete their nomination to December 31, 2023. Investors are required to either nominate someone or explicitly opt out, with non-compliance leading to frozen withdrawals while allowing existing SIPs and investments to continue.

Changes in Taxation

Beginning April 1, 2023, capital gains on the redemption of debt funds purchased on or after this date will be taxed at the investor’s income tax slab rate. This change abolishes the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax benefits and indexation benefits for debt funds investing less than 35% in equities of domestic listed firms. These changes are expected to significantly impact future investment decisions and strategies.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

