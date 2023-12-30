Mussoorie Gears Up to Welcome New Year 2024 Amidst Tourist Influx

The quaint hill station of Mussoorie, nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas in India, is abuzz with activity. The anticipation of the New Year 2024 festivities has led to an influx of tourists, transforming the serene valleys into a lively hub of celebration. The festive atmosphere is palpable, with visitors thronging the streets, eager to bid farewell to 2023 in the picturesque setting.

Preparations in Full Swing

Local authorities have left no stone unturned to ensure smooth traffic and maintain law and order. Comprehensive traffic plans have been issued for December 31 and January 1, including specified routes for those venturing to Mussoorie from various locations, parking provisions, and traffic diversions from key points like Picture Palace, Lal Tibba, Dhanaulti, and Bataghat. Drone surveillance has been deployed to monitor traffic in Dehradun city and Mussoorie, while barrier checks aim to curtail drunk driving and unruly behavior.

Boost for Local Businesses

The holiday season rush has proved a boon for local businesses, hotels, and entertainment venues. The Shahanshahi Farm & Resorts in Mussoorie, for instance, has rolled out attractive offers for New Year’s Eve. Their package includes unlimited beverages, food, a gala dinner, DJ night, bonfire, cake-cutting ceremony, and a surprise gift for couples. Guests without stay can also partake in the celebrations for a fee.

A Grand Welcome to 2024

Renowned hospitality chains like Jaypee Hotels & Resorts are also offering curated stay and gala dinner packages for the New Year across their properties in Greater Noida, Agra, and Mussoorie. These packages range from INR 30,000 + Taxes for 1 Night/2 Days to INR 62,500 + Taxes for 2 Nights/3 Days, replete with entertainment activities and spa service discounts. The New Year celebration at the Royal Ball Room offers different pricing options for couples, singles, and children, promising an unforgettable start to 2024.

As Mussoorie gears up to host a myriad of events and activities, the town is set to offer its visitors a memorable experience, setting the tone for a hopeful and joyous New Year.