Muslim Youth Converts to Hinduism in Uttar Pradesh: An Insight Into His Journey

Shahzad, a 25-year-old Muslim man from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has embraced Hinduism, adopting the name ‘Karan Chaudhary’ in a ceremony referred to as ‘Ghar Wapsi’, meaning ‘returning home’. The ceremony took place at the local Hari Mandir in Sharda Nagar on January 6th, where Shahzad, now identifying as Karan Chaudhary, underwent purification rituals amidst Vedic mantras and havan-pooja, a traditional Hindu ritual invoking the presence of the divine through fire.

Conversion and Affidavit Submission

As part of his conversion, Karan submitted an affidavit to formalize his name change and stated that his ancestors were originally Hindu. This move signifies his commitment to his newfound faith and his decision to fully integrate into the Hindu community. It is a legal document that officially recognizes his transition from Shahzad, son of Yunus, to Karan Chaudhary.

Reasons Behind Conversion

Karan’s decision to convert was not a spur-of-the-moment choice. It was deeply rooted in the personal experiences he went through in his family. Karan shared that his decision was majorly influenced by the mistreatment of his mother and sister after his father, Yunus, took a second wife and estranged his first family. He felt that the respect and dignity accorded to women in the Hindu faith resonated with him, leading him to choose Hinduism.

Future Plans and Support

Having left his job as a contractor in the electricity department, Karan plans to open a shoe store. He also aims to encourage his mother and sister to follow his path and convert to Hinduism. His conversion ceremony was attended by Kapil Mohda, the state enforcement chief of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, indicating the support he has within the Hindu community. Embracing his new faith, Karan expressed his reverence for Sanatan Dharma, declaring it supreme and respectful to all.