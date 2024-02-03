Muslim Leaders Challenge Varanasi Court's Order on Gyanvapi Mosque

In a move that has stirred concern among Muslim leaders and organizations, a Varanasi court recently permitted Hindu prayers within the sealed basement of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, known as Vyas Ka Tekhana. This decision has been met with significant resistance and criticism from Muslim groups, who view it as an infringement on their religious rights and an example of the courts favoring one religious group over another.

Muslim Leaders Respond to Court Order

Representatives from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, the Jamat-e-Islami Hind, and the Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith challenged the court's decision during a press conference. They criticized the courts for what they perceived as a casual attitude that facilitates the capture of places of worship. Maulana Arshad Madani, president of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, expressed his dissatisfaction with the court's decision.

A Joint Statement of Disappointment

A joint statement by the Muslim organizations, co-signed by AIMIM's MP Asadudddin Owaisi, expressed surprise and disappointment at the judgment. They questioned the basis of the court's decision to allow Hindu worship in the mosque's basement. The leaders also criticized the unilateral disclosure of the Archaeological Survey of India's findings to the media by the Hindu side, asserting that these findings were not confirmed by the court.

Court's Decision and Its Ramifications

The swift execution of the court's order by the administration was pointed out by the leaders, who saw this as undermining the mosque party's right to seek relief from the High Court. Earlier on the same day, the Allahabad High Court denied relief to the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque and was contesting the Varanasi court order. The Muslim leaders emphasized that the issue extends beyond the courts' dignity to protecting minority and marginalized communities from feeling deprived and frustrated.

In light of these events, the leaders announced plans to meet with the President of India and expressed hope that the Chief Justice of India would address the situation. As this case continues to unfold, it serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing religious tensions that plague the subcontinent and the role the judiciary plays in such conflicts.