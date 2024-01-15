en English
Muslim Girl from Jammu & Kashmir Unites Nation with a Ram Bhajan

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:20 am EST
Muslim Girl from Jammu & Kashmir Unites Nation with a Ram Bhajan

The diverse cultural tapestry of India has once again come to the fore through the actions of Batool Zehra, a Muslim girl from Uri, Jammu & Kashmir. In a unique act symbolising the country’s communal harmony, Zehra chose to express her devotion through music, singing a Ram bhajan in the Pahari language. This gesture, aimed at creating a spiritual and cultural connection between Jammu & Kashmir and the forthcoming Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, has caught the attention of the nation, if not the world.

A Song of Unity

Zehra’s rendition of a Hindu devotional song in her native Pahari language has been widely circulated on social media, earning her praise from all corners. Her song, a tribute to the deity Ram, is more than a mere performance; it is a testament to the inclusive spirit that defines India. A Muslim girl singing a Hindu devotional song, is a powerful reflection of the age-old traditions of communal harmony and respect for all faiths inherent in the Indian ethos.

Connecting the Dots of Devotion

Zehra’s act takes on even more significance in the context of the upcoming Pran Pratishtha ceremony, scheduled for January 22nd in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. This ritual marks the consecration of the deity Ram at the newly constructed Ram Mandir, a temple that has been at the centre of a long-standing historical and political debate in India. By singing her bhajan, Zehra is not only showcasing her personal devotion, but also connecting her home of Jammu & Kashmir to this momentous occasion.

Resonating Far and Wide

The impact of Zehra’s performance has resonated far beyond her local community. Even Prime Minister Modi shared the video of her singing, amplifying its reach and impact. The event has underscored the power of music and devotion to transcend religious boundaries and bring people together, regardless of their faith or location. Amid the festive atmosphere surrounding the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Batool Zehra has provided a poignant reminder of the inclusive spirit and diverse cultural heritage that make India unique.

India Society
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

