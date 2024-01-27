Music Maestro Som Dutt Battu Honored with Padma Shri

Som Dutt Battu, an 87-year-old music maestro from Himachal Pradesh, has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award for his extraordinary contribution to vocal classical and folk music. Known for his seven decades of devotion to music, Battu has established himself as both a revered performer and a passionate educator.

Roots in Music and a Flourishing Career

Born in Kangra in 1937, Battu's musical journey was influenced by his father and uncle's musical backgrounds, making his decision to pursue music a natural progression. However, the learning process was not without its challenges. Battu began his career in 1958 as a music teacher, dedicating 38 years to imparting his musical knowledge in various colleges across the state.

Recognition as an 'Outstanding Artiste'

His mastery of vocal classical music earned him the title of an 'Outstanding Artiste' by the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR). This recognition led to invitations to perform in numerous countries, expanding his influence and reach on the global music scene.

Preserving the Folk Music of Himachal Pradesh

Battu's commitment to music extends beyond performance and teaching. He has tirelessly worked to document and preserve the folk music of his home state, Himachal Pradesh. This monumental contribution earned him the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2018. Battu's passion for preservation is matched with a concern for the future of folk music. He sees the blending of folk songs with Hindi music as a potential threat to their originality and authenticity.