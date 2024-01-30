Murder in Delhi Park: Forced 'Unnatural Sex' Alleged as Motive

In a chilling crime that has sent shockwaves through Delhi's Kashmiri Gate area, a 20-year-old boy turned vicious killer, ending his friend's life reportedly over pressure for 'unnatural' sex. The horrifying incident unfurled on January 19 in the serene setting of Mori Gate's DDA Park, where the lifeless body of Pramod Kumar Shukla was discovered, marred by bloody injuries to his mouth and eye.

The Crime Scene and Initial Investigation

The gruesome discovery of Shukla's body sparked an immediate response from the police and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams. Despite the rapid response, Shukla was declared dead upon arrival at a nearby government hospital. The initial investigation led to the registration of a case under IPC section 302 for murder.

Unraveling the Mystery

Unraveling the mystery surrounding the murder required an exhaustive investigation, including the scanning of footage from over 50 CCTV cameras and interviews with more than 100 individuals. The relentless efforts of the authorities paid off when they identified the victim as a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Rudurpura. Shukla made his living working at Khoya Mandi in Rakesh Tomar's shop.

The Arrest and Confession

Further investigation revealed that Shukla's last known interaction was with his friend Rajesh, who also happened to be his roommate. The two were seen having a heated argument in the park two days before the murder. Rajesh, the prime suspect, was apprehended in Punjab after extensive technical surveillance. During his interrogation, Rajesh confessed to the chilling crime, stating that Shukla had been pressuring him into unnatural sex, driving him to execute the horrifying act of murder.