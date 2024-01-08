en English
Business

Municipal Corporation Leverages GIS Technology for Property Tax Survey

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:54 pm EST
Municipal Corporation Leverages GIS Technology for Property Tax Survey

In an ambitious effort, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has announced the commencement of a property tax survey using Geographic Information System (GIS) technology. This move is aimed at bolstering its revenue stream, and it carries forward the legacy of similar surveys conducted in the past.

A Nod to Past Endeavours

The forthcoming GIS-based survey mirrors two previous initiatives. In 2013, a similar survey was conducted by Map my India, a Delhi-based firm. The project cost the MC a whopping Rs 4.50 crore. Fast forward to 2019, the Central Commercial Industry of India (CCII) made a noteworthy contribution by installing unique identification (UID) plates on one lakh properties.

Details of the Upcoming Survey

The new survey will be a contact survey, whereby officials will make a visit to each property to gather detailed information. The survey will be executed in a sector or zone-wise fashion. The data collected will be extensive, covering the property owner’s name, the year of construction, the name of the occupant, the property’s location, its type, total area, property category, and floor-wise details. Each data point will be accompanied by a geo-tagged photo, offering a comprehensive view of the property.

Casting a Wide Net

Not limited to residential properties, the survey will also encompass data on a variety of properties. These include rental units, commercial establishments such as hotels, restaurants, and shops, offices, and various other institutions. In addition, information regarding water and sewerage connections, as well as the status of properties—whether they are locked, under construction, or demolished—will be included. The MC Joint Commissioner has called for inputs from civic body officials to aid in the survey process, ensuring a thorough and accurate collection of data.

Business
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Business

