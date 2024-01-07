en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Mumbai’s Western Railway Suburban Line Resumes Uninterrupted Daytime Operations

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:43 am EST
Mumbai’s Western Railway Suburban Line Resumes Uninterrupted Daytime Operations

In a move that brings relief to countless daily commuters, the Western Railway announced the uninterrupted operation of suburban services between Churchgate and Virar during daytime hours. This follows the completion of essential maintenance work performed during a three-hour night block on Sunday, from 1 am to 4 am. The maintenance activities included the upkeep of tracks, overhead equipment, and signaling devices, which were necessary to ensure the overall safety and efficiency of the rail services.

Maintenance Block Essential for Upkeep

While the maintenance block was in effect, fast-line trains were diverted to run on the slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local). This necessary measure, although it caused some inconvenience, was essential for the execution of maintenance activities, leading to the cancellation of some suburban trains.

Sumit Thakur, the Chief Spokesperson for Western Railway, confirmed the necessity of the block. According to him, such measures are crucial to ensure the smooth operation of the railway services and the safety of its passengers.

Resuming Regular Services

With the maintenance work now complete, regular services are set to continue during the day without any interruptions. This is a significant development for daily commuters who depend on this busy suburban railway line for their transportation needs.

Previously, the Western Railway had to cancel as many as 2,525 suburban services until November 6 due to construction works on the 6th line between Khar and Goregaon stations. Yet, with the accelerated progress of this project, the railway is now poised to maintain its regular services, ensuring the convenience and satisfaction of its passengers.

0
India Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
Hyderabad Inspector Suspended Over Civil Dispute
Hyderabad witnessed a surprising development as Pahadishareef Inspector K Satish was suspended by Rachakonda Commissioner of Police G Sudheer Babu. This decision came following an alleged involvement of the inspector in a civil dispute. The dispute revolves around a land parcel located at Thukkuguda in Pahadishareef. Investigation leads to Suspension Upon receiving a complaint, an
Hyderabad Inspector Suspended Over Civil Dispute
Dharwad Family's Handcrafted Kari Kambli to Grace Ayodhya Temple Inauguration
4 mins ago
Dharwad Family's Handcrafted Kari Kambli to Grace Ayodhya Temple Inauguration
Earnings Reports of TCS and Infosys Set to Steer Stock Market Trends
4 mins ago
Earnings Reports of TCS and Infosys Set to Steer Stock Market Trends
Kochi Police Seize Ganja in Spa Raid Amid City-Wide Crackdown
2 mins ago
Kochi Police Seize Ganja in Spa Raid Amid City-Wide Crackdown
Bengaluru's Deputy CM Attends Public Event Despite Illness, Launches Environmental Initiatives
2 mins ago
Bengaluru's Deputy CM Attends Public Event Despite Illness, Launches Environmental Initiatives
Why Haimantika Mitra Left Her Dream Job at Microsoft: A Tech Career Perspective
3 mins ago
Why Haimantika Mitra Left Her Dream Job at Microsoft: A Tech Career Perspective
Latest Headlines
World News
Financial Struggles Impact Ground Maintenance at Newlands, Affecting Test Match
38 seconds
Financial Struggles Impact Ground Maintenance at Newlands, Affecting Test Match
Holmen High School Girls Wrestling Team Makes Strides at The Clash National Duals
2 mins
Holmen High School Girls Wrestling Team Makes Strides at The Clash National Duals
Evaluating Chelsea Football Club's Best and Worst Signings Throughout History
2 mins
Evaluating Chelsea Football Club's Best and Worst Signings Throughout History
The Art of Mindfulness: A Journey from Ancient Philosophy to Modern Mental Hygiene
3 mins
The Art of Mindfulness: A Journey from Ancient Philosophy to Modern Mental Hygiene
Patrick Beverley Ignites Controversy with Comments on Knicks-Raptors Trade
3 mins
Patrick Beverley Ignites Controversy with Comments on Knicks-Raptors Trade
Amanah Reinforces Commitment to Malaysia's Unity Government, Appoints New Leadership
3 mins
Amanah Reinforces Commitment to Malaysia's Unity Government, Appoints New Leadership
Michael Bolton's Health Revelation and The Masked Singer's Enduring Appeal
7 mins
Michael Bolton's Health Revelation and The Masked Singer's Enduring Appeal
Club Brugge Star Antonio Nusa Hints at Possible Transfer, Reveals Previous Chelsea Offer
7 mins
Club Brugge Star Antonio Nusa Hints at Possible Transfer, Reveals Previous Chelsea Offer
Saint Lucia Art Retreat: A Therapeutic Journey for Seasonal Affective Disorder
7 mins
Saint Lucia Art Retreat: A Therapeutic Journey for Seasonal Affective Disorder
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
5 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app