Mumbai’s Western Railway Suburban Line Resumes Uninterrupted Daytime Operations

In a move that brings relief to countless daily commuters, the Western Railway announced the uninterrupted operation of suburban services between Churchgate and Virar during daytime hours. This follows the completion of essential maintenance work performed during a three-hour night block on Sunday, from 1 am to 4 am. The maintenance activities included the upkeep of tracks, overhead equipment, and signaling devices, which were necessary to ensure the overall safety and efficiency of the rail services.

Maintenance Block Essential for Upkeep

While the maintenance block was in effect, fast-line trains were diverted to run on the slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local). This necessary measure, although it caused some inconvenience, was essential for the execution of maintenance activities, leading to the cancellation of some suburban trains.

Sumit Thakur, the Chief Spokesperson for Western Railway, confirmed the necessity of the block. According to him, such measures are crucial to ensure the smooth operation of the railway services and the safety of its passengers.

Resuming Regular Services

With the maintenance work now complete, regular services are set to continue during the day without any interruptions. This is a significant development for daily commuters who depend on this busy suburban railway line for their transportation needs.

Previously, the Western Railway had to cancel as many as 2,525 suburban services until November 6 due to construction works on the 6th line between Khar and Goregaon stations. Yet, with the accelerated progress of this project, the railway is now poised to maintain its regular services, ensuring the convenience and satisfaction of its passengers.