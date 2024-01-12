en English
Mumbai’s Warli Tribe Battles Urbanization: A Fight for Home and Heritage

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:17 am EST
In the heart of Mumbai, India’s bustling metropolis, a struggle is unfolding that threatens not just homes, but an entire way of life. The indigenous Warli tribe, inhabitants of this land for centuries, are now caught in the crosshairs of the city’s rapid urbanization and industrialization. The expanding city, with its insatiable appetite for expansion, is encroaching upon the lands where the Warli tribe has thrived for generations.

The Threat of Displacement

As developers cast their eyes on the tribe’s lands for projects ranging from residential complexes to commercial spaces and infrastructure developments, the Warli people confront the very real fear of displacement. Without adequate compensation or alternative housing, they stand to lose not only their homes but also their rich cultural heritage and community ties.

A Broader Issue: Land Rights and Urban Development

This predicament of the Warli tribe isn’t an isolated case but a stark highlight of the broader issues of land rights and the impact of urban development on indigenous populations. The relentless march of progress often overlooks the plight of these communities, pushing them to the fringes and threatening their very existence.

Ensuring Voices Are Heard

Yet, hope persists. Activists and NGOs are rallying to raise awareness and advocate for the rights of the Warli people. Their mission: to ensure that the tribe’s voices are heard in the planning processes and that their needs are met. They seek to bring to light the human cost of Mumbai’s ongoing transformation, and in doing so, safeguard the rights and heritage of the Warli tribe.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has taken over the security of the Indian Council of Medical Research, National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV) in Maharashtra’s Pune. This heightened security measure has been implemented due to an increased threat perception to the biotechnology company. The institute, which spearheaded the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and developed Covaxin, will now be under round-the-clock armed security cover by the CISF.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

