India

Mumbai’s UDD Initiates Process to Establish Cemetery in Mankhurd Following High Court Order

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:33 pm EST
Mumbai's UDD Initiates Process to Establish Cemetery in Mankhurd Following High Court Order

The Urban Development Department (UDD) of Mumbai has taken the initial steps to establish a cemetery in the Mankhurd area. The action is in response to orders from the High Court following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Sunni Muslim groups through three residents of Govandi. The PIL underscores the urgent need for more burial grounds in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai due to insufficient decomposition time caused by the rapid reutilization of the burial spaces.

High Court Directives

In November 2023, the High Court issued a directive instructing the establishment of a new cemetery. The UDD had initially allocated land for the cemetery, but this allocation was later rescinded for reasons not specified. The quest for suitable land for the cemetery has since been ongoing.

BMC Identifies Potential Cemetery Site

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has since identified a plot measuring 5242 square meters in Mankhurd. This plot was initially set aside for a Municipal Transit Camp as part of a slum rehabilitation scheme. The BMC proposed the plot for the cemetery, a proposition that has been met with varying reactions.

Public Opinion on the Proposed Cemetery

The UDD has now issued a public notice seeking suggestions and objections regarding the proposal. This move is seen as a bid to engage the public in the decision-making process and ensure that all views are considered before the establishment of the cemetery.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

