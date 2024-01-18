Mumbai’s Shivaji Park Illuminated with Replica of Ram Temple Ahead of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

In a moment of profound cultural significance, Mumbai’s Shivaji Park has been illuminated with a striking replica of the Ram Temple, marking the lead-up to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. This Hindu ritual, symbolizing the invocation of a deity’s presence into an idol or murti, holds a particular significance for the Hindu community. The replica temple, a beacon of cultural and religious importance, mirrors the architectural style and spiritual symbolism of the original Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

A Grand Spectacle of Devotion

On January 18, the 45 feet tall replica of the Ram Temple at Shivaji Park was lit up, casting a dazzling glow across the area. Images of Lord Rama were projected onto the clock tower of Dehradun city in Uttarakhand using laser lights, creating a visually stunning display. The event attracted a large number of devotees and spectators, eager to witness the ritual and partake in the associated festivities.

Marking a New Era

Alongside this event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released commemorative postage stamps dedicated to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, further highlighting the cultural and spiritual importance of the temple. The ancient town of Ayodhya is in the midst of a transformation as the construction of the Ram Temple progresses. The temple, built in the Nagara style of architecture, is expected to be completed by early 2025. The town is being renovated to accommodate the influx of tourists and pilgrims expected to visit this historic religious site.

Keeping Traditions Alive

The students of the Fine Arts Department of Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University (CSJMU) in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur are preparing a 101-feet-wide and 175-feet-long replica of the original Ram Temple at Ayodhya using earthen lamps. This remarkable feat will be illuminated with 51,000 lamps and showcased at the university stadium. A continuous recitation of Ramcharitmanas will be organized on January 21 at the Sarveshwar Mahadev Temple located in the campus, which will conclude with the distribution of ‘prasad’ on January 22, marking the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla.