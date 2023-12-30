en English
Economy

Mumbai’s Real Estate Market Witnesses 4% Increase in Property Registrations, Highest in 11 Years

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:22 pm EST
Mumbai’s Real Estate Market Witnesses 4% Increase in Property Registrations, Highest in 11 Years

Amidst a constantly evolving urban landscape, Mumbai’s real estate market has seen a robust rebound, registering a 4% increase in property registrations in 2023. The city recorded 1,27,139 properties, the highest in 11 years, underlining the fast-paced growth and dynamism of Mumbai’s housing sector. This surge further translated into a significant 22% rise in revenue from property registrations, which garnered Rs 10,889 crore in the form of stamp duty.

Residential Dominance and High-Value Properties

The Knight Frank India report revealed that 80% of the registered properties were residential units, painting a picture of a city where home ownership is a highly valued asset. The remaining 20% of the properties were non-residential, indicating an evenly diversified real estate market. Reflecting the robustness of the market, the share of high-value property registrations saw a phenomenal increase of 57%, emphasizing that the city’s real estate market is not just thriving, but also attaining a certain level of affluence.

Geographic Distribution and Market Preferences

The central and western suburbs of Mumbai, known for their modern amenities, good connectivity, and new launches, accounted for over 75% of the total property registrations. This suggests that these regions have become the most sought-after areas for property buyers in the city. Homebuyers showed a marked preference for purchasing within their micro-market, influenced by location familiarity and the availability of products that met their price and feature requirements.

Factors Driving the Growth

The surge in Mumbai’s real estate market can be attributed to multiple factors, with improved affordability, higher income levels, and a positive outlook on homeownership playing pivotal roles. The rise in the registration of properties with higher values and the increase in stamp duty rates also contributed to the growth. Furthermore, December 2023 saw a remarkable 14% increase in property registrations, with 12,487 properties, indicating a strong close to the year.

The robust growth trajectory of Mumbai’s real estate market is a testament to the city’s economic vigour and resilience. It also serves as a promising indication of a prosperous 2024 for the real estate sector in the city.

Economy India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

