India

Mumbai’s Power Firms Issue Advisory for Safe Kite Flying During Makar Sankranti

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:16 pm EST
Mumbai's Power Firms Issue Advisory for Safe Kite Flying During Makar Sankranti

As Mumbai gears up for the Makar Sankranti festival, the city’s power utility companies have issued an earnest advisory to the public for safe kite flying practices. The advisory gains significance due to the risks posed by kite strings or ‘manja’, known for their high conductivity that can dangerously carry high voltage electricity if they engage with overhead power lines or trespass their arching zones.

Makar Sankranti: A Celebration Marred by Safety Concerns

Makar Sankranti, a festival celebrated with fervor across India, entails the tradition of kite flying. While this adds a splash of vibrancy to the sky, it also brings along a potential hazard, especially in bustling cities like Mumbai. The power firms have appealed to citizens to promptly report any incidents resulting from unsafe kite-flying practices near power transmission lines to their dedicated helpline numbers.

Collaborative Measures for Public Safety

In a bid to ensure public safety during the festivities, power companies have taken a step further by joining hands with non-governmental organizations (NGOs). These collaborations aim at running campaigns to raise awareness about the risks associated with flying kites in the vicinity of live electric wires. The objective is clear – prevent accidents and ensure that the joyous occasion of Makar Sankranti is celebrated devoid of mishaps.

Comparative Safety Measures: Gujarat and Mumbai

Comparatively, Gujarat has taken extensive safety measures to prevent fatalities and injuries due to the hazardous ‘manja’ ahead of Makar Sankranti. These measures include the distribution of neckbands and safety arches, the prohibition of two-wheelers on elevated roads, and online education for road users. Contrarily, Mumbai, where the sale and purchase of perilous glass coated Chinese ‘manja’ has been banned, lags behind in taking similar initiatives. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has yet to implement measures to mitigate the threat posed by the unsafe kite-flying practices.

India Safety
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

