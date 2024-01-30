Mumbai's New Coastal Road Promenade: A Blend of Recreation and Controversy

Marking a significant stride towards urban development, Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is gearing up to unveil a 7.5-kilometer promenade by May 2024. This public space will line the main eight-lane thoroughfare of the coastal road, a key component of the expansive 10.58-kilometer Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP). The MCRP, in its quest to bolster north-south connectivity in the bustling city, is a vision of progress that intertwines strategic urban planning with the beauty of nature.

MCRP: A Blend of Connectivity and Green Space

The promenade is a thoughtful inclusion in the MCRP, promising to offer city-dwellers and tourists alike a space for recreation and relaxation amidst the urban hustle. This development is part of the 70 hectares designated from the 111 hectares of reclaimed land for the coastal road project. The walkway will be equipped with a cycling track, 11 pedestrian underpasses, smart poles, CCTVs, and decorative lighting. It is also designed with inclusivity in mind, featuring tactile tiles for the differently-abled.

Adding a touch of aesthetic appeal, a 120-meter stretch at Worli serves as a preview of the promenade's planned beautification. This segment showcases translocated palm trees from Kolkata and a blend of vegetation sourced from Delhi, Gujarat, and Pune. The pathway will also house seating spaces, bike racks, and water stations, offering a well-rounded leisure experience.

Green Pockets: Enhancing Urban Aesthetics

Going beyond the promenade, the BMC plans to develop 'green pockets' along the other side of the carriageway. These pockets will feature beautifully landscaped works, coastal diversity parks, outdoor event parks, amphitheaters, and dedicated paths for cycling and jogging. The initiative aims to infuse a sense of serenity into the cityscape, offering residents and visitors a refreshing retreat from the concrete jungle.

Design Criticism: A Barrier to the Seafront?

The project, despite its promising features, has not been without controversy. Criticism from city planners and architects suggests that the current design disconnects the city from its seafront, restricting public access and creating a visual barrier. They advocate for a design realignment that moves open spaces towards the seaside, arguing that it could enhance tourism and retain the city's intrinsic connection to the sea.

Despite these concerns, civic officials contend that the alternative design is not technically feasible and contravenes the Indian Road Congress (IRC) codal provisions. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking design modifications has been lodged in the Bombay High Court. However, the Supreme Court has permitted minimal reclamation, giving precedence to connectivity over seaside green space development.