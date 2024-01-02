en English
India

Mumbai’s Metro Infrastructure Revolution: Impact and Prospects

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
Infrastructure advancements in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are rapidly transforming the city’s transportation landscape. Under the aegis of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the construction of multiple Metro lines is in progress, creating a ripple effect across the region’s real estate sector and urban development.

Rapid Advancements in Metro Infrastructure

Significant strides have been made in the construction of several Metro lines. Metro Line 2B, boasting 20 stations across its 23.643 km stretch, has reached 60% completion, with an expected deadline in June 2025. The line is projected to generate approximately 3,380 jobs upon completion. Similarly, Metro Lines 4 and 4A, spanning a combined 35.2 km, have achieved 65% completion and are set to be completed by mid-2025.

Metro Line 5, divided into two phases, is making steady progress. The initial phase, an 11.8 km stretch with six stations, is 82.72% complete, with an aim to meet its December 2025 deadline. Phase 2 will include a 3-km underground section. Metro Line 6, with 73.25% of its 15.31 km elevated route complete, is expected to be operational by December 2024.

Meanwhile, Metro Line 7A, an extension of the currently operational Metro Line 7, sits at 24.24% completion. The line, comprising elevated and underground sections, is projected to start commercial operations in 2025 after obtaining safety clearances. Metro Line 9 has achieved 77% completion and is anticipated to be ready by June 2025. Tendering for Metro Line 12 is also underway.

Impact on Real Estate and Urban Development

The ongoing Metro lines’ development has significantly impacted real estate prices in Mumbai, with new hotspots emerging in the vicinity of the proposed stations. However, this rapid development has also led to certain challenges, including project delays and resident displacement, sparking protests and agitations across the region. It is therefore crucial for the government, developers, and residents to collaborate in mitigating these negative impacts while capitalizing on the potential benefits.

The Future of MMR’s Transportation

These infrastructure developments, particularly the expansion of the metro services, are redefining MMR’s transportation dynamics. As Chief Minister Eknath Shinde lauded MMRDA’s efforts, Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, envisioned a future marked by sustainable development in transportation and infrastructure. With the collective progress of these Metro lines, the transportation infrastructure of MMR is set for a significant transformation in the coming years.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

