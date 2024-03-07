Mumbai's CSMT Station Witnesses Civil Defence Team's Outreach, Assisting 65 Passengers

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) became the focal point of a significant outreach effort led by Abhay Mishra, the Controller of Civil Defence and Deputy General Manager at Central Railway. Along with three Civil Defence Inspectors and 13 volunteers, the team dedicated their efforts to assist passengers, focusing on the specially-abled, senior citizens, pregnant women, and those traveling alone, reaching out to about 700 passengers and directly assisting 65 in need.

Civil Team Spreads Awareness At CSMT Station

The outreach initiative aimed at spreading awareness about the various passenger amenities available at CSMT station. Highlights included the introduction of two amenity indication boards for easy navigation, 'Mamta Kaksh' or baby feeding booths for nursing mothers, free and reserved parking for the specially-abled, and a special ticket window designed for ease of use by passengers with special needs. These measures underscore a commitment to enhancing passenger experience and accessibility at the station.

Enhanced Accessibility Initiatives at CSMT Station

To further aid passengers requiring assistance, the station has introduced several accessibility initiatives. These include a Divyangan-friendly toilet, Divyangjan Coach indicators for easy location of specially designated coaches, battery-operated cars for mobility within the station premises, and the availability of wheelchairs. These efforts are part of a broader initiative to make railway stations more accessible and comfortable for all passengers, especially those facing mobility challenges.

Medical Emergency Provided

In the event of a medical emergency, passengers can request medical assistance through various means, including contacting the Deputy Station Superintendent or the Train Ticket Examiner (TTE). Additionally, ambulance services can be requested by dialing 108, ensuring rapid response for any health-related emergencies at the station.

The Civil Defence team's engagement extended beyond just assistance and awareness. They actively counselled passengers on safety protocols, the correct way to board and deboard trains, and the use of emergency helplines. Their presence in local trains, assisting senior citizens and encouraging a culture of compassion and proactive help among passengers, marked a significant step towards ensuring a safer and more supportive travel environment for all.

This initiative by the Central Railway's Civil Defence Organization not only highlights the importance of community and support in public spaces but also sets a precedence for similar outreach efforts across the country. As efforts like these continue to grow, they pave the way for a more inclusive, accessible, and safe public transport system, reflecting a collective responsibility towards the well-being of every passenger.