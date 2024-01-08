Mumbai’s BEST Bus Fleet Shrinks to 15-Year Low, Prompting Service Suspensions and Calls for Expansion

In a turn of events that has left the city’s daily commuters in a state of concern, Mumbai’s public transport fleet has seen a noticeable shrinkage. The fleet’s size has dropped to a meager 2,919 buses, its smallest in 15 years. Despite the addition of ten new electric AC buses, the phasing out of 55 older ones has overshadowed this development. The issue underlines the dwindling number of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST)-owned buses, which currently stand at 1,134.

The Decline and Its Impact

The BEST-owned buses have long been a preferred choice for the city’s commuters, owing to their reliability and the professionalism of the drivers. However, the reduction in the fleet has led to the suspension of three critical bus routes, including the 506 Ltd, 182, and 720L. These suspensions have left a significant impact on the daily commuters, with long waiting times and disrupted routes.

Memorandum of Understanding: A Broken Promise?

In the face of these developments, questions have been raised about the fulfillment of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that assured a minimum fleet size of 3,337 buses. The gap between the promised and actual numbers has raised eyebrows and led to increased scrutiny.

Unions and Commuters: Calls for Action

Unions are considering protests over the issue, voicing their concerns over the declining fleet size and the potential impact on the city’s commuters. The tension is palpable amongst the daily passengers, who are now struggling with longer wait times and suspended routes. The current situation has sparked calls for the expansion of new bus routes and proposals to allow bus traffic via alternative routes to reduce travel distance.

The Future of BEST Buses: Expansion or Privatization?

In response to the decline, BEST has taken steps to increase its owned fleet and requested Rs 3,400 crore for the purchase of about 2,200 buses. However, concerns about the privatization of the fleet persist, with apprehensions that wet-leased buses might eventually dominate all routes. As the city grapples with these changes, the fate of Mumbai’s public transport remains uncertain, awaiting the outcome of the proposed expansions and the looming threat of privatization.