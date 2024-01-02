en English
Mumbai Water Supply Faces Disruption Due to Pipeline Leakage

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
Mumbai’s water supply will face a significant disruption in several areas due to a leakage in a major pipeline. Areas such as Malabar Hill, Dadar, Lower Parel, Kurla, and Powai will be affected by this incident. The leakage occurred in the cross connection of a 900mm diameter pipe between Upper Vaitarna and Vaitarna mains near Powai. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified the issue and has taken immediate action to address it.

24-Hour Repair Work

The BMC officials have announced that the necessary repair work will take place over a 24-hour period from January 4 at 10 am to January 5 at 10 am. This crucial repair requires the isolation of the Vaitarna mains from the Equalisation point at the Bhandup Complex to the Maroshi Tunnel. For this reason, all zones in A ward fed from the Malabar Hill reservoir and Azad Maidan reservoir will experience a 10% reduction in water supply.

Major Impact on L ward and S ward

While a reduction in water supply will be experienced in certain areas, specific localities in L ward and S ward will face a complete suspension of water supply. In the L ward, areas such as Upper Tunga, Lower Tunga, Marva, Raheja Vihar, Chandivali Farm Road, and others will be drastically affected. Similarly, in the S ward, locations such as Mhada Jalvayu Vihar, Hiranandani Powai, and several other neighbourhoods will have no water supply between January 4 to 5, from 12 noon to 4 pm.

Call for Water Conservation

In the face of this situation, the BMC has appealed to citizens to use their water stocks wisely. The body urges residents to conserve and use water sparingly during the repair period to prevent further inconveniences. The officials have assured that all measures are being taken to complete the repair work promptly and restore the water supply to the affected areas.

India Weather
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

