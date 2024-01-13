Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: Immediate Impact on Real Estate to be Minimal, Says Knight Frank India

On January 12, 2024, the highly anticipated Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This 22km long, six-lane bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs17,840 crore, is the latest addition to Mumbai’s transportation network. It is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion and foster regional economic growth. However, its immediate impact on Mumbai’s real estate market, according to an analysis by Knight Frank India, a leading international property consultancy, might not be as substantial as one might presume.

A Bridge to the Future

The primary goal of the MTHL is to reduce travel time between Mumbai’s eastern suburbs and the mainland. A routine journey that would ordinarily take about two hours can now be completed in a mere 15-20 minutes. With an operational speed limit of 100 kmph and a toll price of Rs250 per trip, the bridge is expected to accommodate around 70,000 vehicles daily. The project, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), also includes an Open Road Tolling (ORT) system.

Real Estate Implications

Despite the significant enhancement in connectivity, the immediate impact on real estate prices and demand in the surrounding areas is expected to be limited. Based on current market trends, Knight Frank India’s analysis suggests that the influence of the Trans Harbour Link on the city’s real estate sector might be nominal for now. Factors such as the existing economic climate, substantial real estate inventory, and buyer sentiment are likely contributing to this moderate outlook.

Looking Ahead

While the immediate impact might be minimal, the MTHL is expected to shape future urban development and property values. Experts believe that areas near the bridge, such as Panvel and Ulwe, may experience significant growth in the real estate market in the long term. Additionally, the MTHL will work in tandem with existing infrastructures like the Metro and the Eastern Freeway, leading to significant growth in previously untouched areas, thereby potentially opening up new property investment opportunities.