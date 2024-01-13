en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: Immediate Impact on Real Estate to be Minimal, Says Knight Frank India

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:24 am EST
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: Immediate Impact on Real Estate to be Minimal, Says Knight Frank India

On January 12, 2024, the highly anticipated Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This 22km long, six-lane bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs17,840 crore, is the latest addition to Mumbai’s transportation network. It is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion and foster regional economic growth. However, its immediate impact on Mumbai’s real estate market, according to an analysis by Knight Frank India, a leading international property consultancy, might not be as substantial as one might presume.

A Bridge to the Future

The primary goal of the MTHL is to reduce travel time between Mumbai’s eastern suburbs and the mainland. A routine journey that would ordinarily take about two hours can now be completed in a mere 15-20 minutes. With an operational speed limit of 100 kmph and a toll price of Rs250 per trip, the bridge is expected to accommodate around 70,000 vehicles daily. The project, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), also includes an Open Road Tolling (ORT) system.

Real Estate Implications

Despite the significant enhancement in connectivity, the immediate impact on real estate prices and demand in the surrounding areas is expected to be limited. Based on current market trends, Knight Frank India’s analysis suggests that the influence of the Trans Harbour Link on the city’s real estate sector might be nominal for now. Factors such as the existing economic climate, substantial real estate inventory, and buyer sentiment are likely contributing to this moderate outlook.

Looking Ahead

While the immediate impact might be minimal, the MTHL is expected to shape future urban development and property values. Experts believe that areas near the bridge, such as Panvel and Ulwe, may experience significant growth in the real estate market in the long term. Additionally, the MTHL will work in tandem with existing infrastructures like the Metro and the Eastern Freeway, leading to significant growth in previously untouched areas, thereby potentially opening up new property investment opportunities.

0
India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
6 seconds ago
India's Affluent Consumer Segment: A Rapidly Growing Force with Broader Market Implications
In a new revelation, the Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has issued a report titled ‘The Rise of Affluent India,’ shedding light on India’s burgeoning affluent consumer segment. The report highlights that this sector, though currently representing a mere 4% of India’s working-age population with a per capita income of over $10,000, is growing rapidly at
India's Affluent Consumer Segment: A Rapidly Growing Force with Broader Market Implications
Gujarat Government Partners With ATPL to Launch Dolphin-Watching Luxury Cruise
4 mins ago
Gujarat Government Partners With ATPL to Launch Dolphin-Watching Luxury Cruise
Delhi Police ASI Found Dead in Apparent Suicide While On Duty
10 mins ago
Delhi Police ASI Found Dead in Apparent Suicide While On Duty
Preserving Culinary Bonds: Jalandhar Shop Keeps a Pakistani Dish Alive
23 seconds ago
Preserving Culinary Bonds: Jalandhar Shop Keeps a Pakistani Dish Alive
Indian Army Unit Showcases Exceptional Avalanche Rescue Capabilities in Gulmarg
49 seconds ago
Indian Army Unit Showcases Exceptional Avalanche Rescue Capabilities in Gulmarg
Guntur Kaaram: A Family Drama Overshadowed by Star Power
2 mins ago
Guntur Kaaram: A Family Drama Overshadowed by Star Power
Latest Headlines
World News
Samoan Sailor Eroni Leilua, Self-Funded and Focused, Qualifies for Second Olympics
21 seconds
Samoan Sailor Eroni Leilua, Self-Funded and Focused, Qualifies for Second Olympics
Kyran Moore Extends Contract with Edmonton Elks for a Year
58 seconds
Kyran Moore Extends Contract with Edmonton Elks for a Year
Global Events Spotlight: Taiwan Elections, Financial Regulations, and Political Shifts
2 mins
Global Events Spotlight: Taiwan Elections, Financial Regulations, and Political Shifts
Roosters Sign Tyson Walker, Brother of Star Halfback Sam Walker, to Two-Year Contract
2 mins
Roosters Sign Tyson Walker, Brother of Star Halfback Sam Walker, to Two-Year Contract
Pharmanova Zambia Limited Steps Up in Fight Against Cholera with Significant Donation
6 mins
Pharmanova Zambia Limited Steps Up in Fight Against Cholera with Significant Donation
Understanding the JN.1 Variant: A Microbiologist's Insight
9 mins
Understanding the JN.1 Variant: A Microbiologist's Insight
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Celebrate Intimate Wedding
9 mins
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Celebrate Intimate Wedding
President Hichilema Encourages Investment in Rural Areas Amid Urban Migration Surge
9 mins
President Hichilema Encourages Investment in Rural Areas Amid Urban Migration Surge
Uganda Bolsters Infrastructure and Security Ahead of 2024 NAM Summit
11 mins
Uganda Bolsters Infrastructure and Security Ahead of 2024 NAM Summit
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
14 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
22 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
16 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app