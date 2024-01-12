en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Mumbai to Get New Underground Road Tunnel: A Boost for Urban Connectivity

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:59 am EST
Mumbai to Get New Underground Road Tunnel: A Boost for Urban Connectivity

In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paved the way for a transformative urban transport project in Mumbai. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for a new underground road tunnel, designed to link the Eastern Freeway’s Orange Gate to Marine Drive. This infrastructure undertaking aims to augment connectivity and alleviate traffic congestion in India’s bustling financial capital.

Boosting Connectivity and Reducing Congestion

The proposed tunnel is set to be a game-changer in Mumbai’s urban transport scenario. It is expected to provide a more efficient travel route for daily commuters, thereby potentially enhancing the overall traffic flow in the region. This development is part of the government’s broader objective to upgrade and expand urban infrastructure, catering to the needs of rapidly growing urban populations, and fostering sustainable urban development.

Prime Minister Inaugurates Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

Alongside this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inaugurated the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), recognized as the country’s longest sea bridge. Also referred to as Atal Setu, the 21.8 km-long bridge is a tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The bridge, originating from Sewri in Mumbai and terminating at Nhava Sheva in Uran taluka in Raigad district, has been constructed at a cost of Rs 17,840 crore.

Investing in Infrastructure

The new underground road tunnel is expected to cost more than Rs 8700 crore. This significant investment reflects the government’s commitment to infrastructure development. The tunnel will not only improve transport efficiency but also contribute to Mumbai’s ongoing urban transformation, reinforcing the city’s position as a global metropolis.

0
India Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
Indian Television Stars Reflect on Lohri and Makar Sankranti: A Tapestry of Tradition and Togetherness
As the festive season unfolds in India, television stars from various shows have taken a moment from their hectic schedules to share personal sentiments, memories, and plans related to two prominent festivals: Lohri and Makar Sankranti. The undercurrent of their narratives is a profound sense of togetherness, tradition, and cultural joy that these festivals encapsulate.
Indian Television Stars Reflect on Lohri and Makar Sankranti: A Tapestry of Tradition and Togetherness
Prominent Maoist Leader Sabyasachi Goswami Arrested by West Bengal Police
5 mins ago
Prominent Maoist Leader Sabyasachi Goswami Arrested by West Bengal Police
CSMIA Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels with Record Passenger Traffic
8 mins ago
CSMIA Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels with Record Passenger Traffic
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Strategic Visit to Jind: A Prelude to Election and Expansion
3 mins ago
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Strategic Visit to Jind: A Prelude to Election and Expansion
Metals and Mining Sector Poised for a Stellar Comeback in 2024
4 mins ago
Metals and Mining Sector Poised for a Stellar Comeback in 2024
Odisha's Artistic Heritage Spotlighted at Second International Craft Summit
5 mins ago
Odisha's Artistic Heritage Spotlighted at Second International Craft Summit
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Potential Victory and the Threat of Disinformation
2 mins
Taiwan Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Potential Victory and the Threat of Disinformation
Elle Brooke Eyes Big Fight With UFC Stars Ronda Rousey and Paige VanZant
2 mins
Elle Brooke Eyes Big Fight With UFC Stars Ronda Rousey and Paige VanZant
Town Triumphs Over Ardmore in Thrilling Comeback
2 mins
Town Triumphs Over Ardmore in Thrilling Comeback
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Strategic Visit to Jind: A Prelude to Election and Expansion
3 mins
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Strategic Visit to Jind: A Prelude to Election and Expansion
Seny Dieng's Injury Paves Way for Tom Glover's Rise in Middlesbrough
3 mins
Seny Dieng's Injury Paves Way for Tom Glover's Rise in Middlesbrough
Ballinamallard Bow Out of Irish Cup Following Newry City Defeat
3 mins
Ballinamallard Bow Out of Irish Cup Following Newry City Defeat
Tuscaloosa Bids Farewell: Nick Saban's Retirement After 17 Seasons with Alabama Football
3 mins
Tuscaloosa Bids Farewell: Nick Saban's Retirement After 17 Seasons with Alabama Football
Baltimore Orioles: A Strategic Swing at Talent Acquisition and Player Retention
4 mins
Baltimore Orioles: A Strategic Swing at Talent Acquisition and Player Retention
Missouri Optometrists Seek Legal Changes to Improve Eye Care
5 mins
Missouri Optometrists Seek Legal Changes to Improve Eye Care
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
1 hour
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
5 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
19 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
20 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app