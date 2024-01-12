Mumbai to Get New Underground Road Tunnel: A Boost for Urban Connectivity

In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paved the way for a transformative urban transport project in Mumbai. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for a new underground road tunnel, designed to link the Eastern Freeway’s Orange Gate to Marine Drive. This infrastructure undertaking aims to augment connectivity and alleviate traffic congestion in India’s bustling financial capital.

Boosting Connectivity and Reducing Congestion

The proposed tunnel is set to be a game-changer in Mumbai’s urban transport scenario. It is expected to provide a more efficient travel route for daily commuters, thereby potentially enhancing the overall traffic flow in the region. This development is part of the government’s broader objective to upgrade and expand urban infrastructure, catering to the needs of rapidly growing urban populations, and fostering sustainable urban development.

Prime Minister Inaugurates Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

Alongside this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inaugurated the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), recognized as the country’s longest sea bridge. Also referred to as Atal Setu, the 21.8 km-long bridge is a tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The bridge, originating from Sewri in Mumbai and terminating at Nhava Sheva in Uran taluka in Raigad district, has been constructed at a cost of Rs 17,840 crore.

Investing in Infrastructure

The new underground road tunnel is expected to cost more than Rs 8700 crore. This significant investment reflects the government’s commitment to infrastructure development. The tunnel will not only improve transport efficiency but also contribute to Mumbai’s ongoing urban transformation, reinforcing the city’s position as a global metropolis.