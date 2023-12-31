en English
Economy

Mumbai Real Estate Market Witnesses a Resurgence with a Spike in Property Registrations in 2023

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:08 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:18 pm EST
Reflecting a robust resurgence, Mumbai’s real estate market observed a significant surge in property registrations in 2023. The year-end statistics reveal a total of 1,27,139 property registrations, marking a 4 percent increase from the previous year’s 1,22,035 registrations. This growth is the highest registration count since 2013, an affirmation of the city’s real estate resilience and dynamism.

Revenue Growth and Property Type Distribution

The revenue accrued from these registrations, primarily via stamp duty, has escalated by 22 percent to Rs 10,889 crore from Rs 8,901 crore in 2022. A noteworthy revelation was that residential units contributed to 80 percent of the overall registered properties. The remaining 20 percent comprised non-residential assets.

Role of High-Value Properties

Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director of Knight Frank India, the real estate consultancy firm responsible for the data compilation, attributed the growth in revenue to the registration of higher-valued properties and increased stamp duty rates. One cannot ignore the remarkable 57 percent increase in the share of high-value property registrations. This shift symbolizes a healthy market, with properties valued at Rs 1 crore or above demonstrating a relatively smaller impact from policy rate hikes.

Factors Driving the Market’s Momentum

Several factors have contributed to the market’s momentum. Rising income levels, better affordability, and a favorable homeownership outlook have played significant roles. Stable interest rates and a growing preference for larger, higher-quality homes have also bolstered the market’s vigor. December 2023, in particular, witnessed the second-highest number of property registrations in the last 11 years, with 12,487 registrations, denoting a 14 percent increase from November.

Geographical Preferences

The geographical distribution of property registrations is also intriguing. The central and western suburbs of Mumbai account for over 75 percent of total properties registered. New launches, modern amenities, and good connectivity have driven this trend. A significant percentage of homebuyers in these areas prefer to purchase within their micro markets due to location familiarity and product offerings that match their pricing and feature preferences.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

