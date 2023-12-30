Mumbai Real Estate Market Hits 11-Year High in Property Registrations
In a significant boost to Mumbai’s real estate market in 2023, property registrations soared to 1,27,139, marking a 4% increase from the previous year’s 1,22,035 registrations. This surge, the highest in 11 years, was accompanied by a 22% rise in revenue from stamp duty, cashing in at Rs 10,889 crore.
A Robust Market
The majority of registered properties were residential units, contributing 80% to the total, while non-residential assets made up the remainder. This growth is largely attributed to rising income levels, improved affordability, and a strong positive outlook on homeownership. December 2023 alone clocked 12,487 property registrations, the second-highest number for a single month in over a decade.
Hotspots of Activity
The central and western suburbs of Mumbai were the primary areas of activity, accounting for over 75% of the total registrations. Most buyers displayed a preference for staying within their micro markets, a decision influenced by familiarity with the location and product offerings that meet their price and feature preferences.
Luxury Homes in Demand
High-value property registrations saw an impressive increase of 57%, indicating a robust market and a trend towards larger and more luxurious homes. The rise in stamp duty rates, growing property prices, and a higher proportion of premium properties have contributed to record revenue collections. The luxury segment, in particular, has evolved towards sustainable technology-integrated living solutions, with a surge in demand for larger apartments.
Despite rising home loan interest rates and housing prices, the mid-segment price category dominated the first nine months of 2023, and there was a record-breaking increase in launches, reaching 2.23 lakh units, showing a healthy year-on-year growth of 21.5%. The residential market is expected to remain buoyant and continue its growth trajectory in 2024, with a robust supply pipeline and strategic land acquisitions at prime locations strengthening the supply inflow across cities.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments