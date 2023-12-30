Mumbai Real Estate Market Hits 11-Year High in Property Registrations

In a significant boost to Mumbai’s real estate market in 2023, property registrations soared to 1,27,139, marking a 4% increase from the previous year’s 1,22,035 registrations. This surge, the highest in 11 years, was accompanied by a 22% rise in revenue from stamp duty, cashing in at Rs 10,889 crore.

A Robust Market

The majority of registered properties were residential units, contributing 80% to the total, while non-residential assets made up the remainder. This growth is largely attributed to rising income levels, improved affordability, and a strong positive outlook on homeownership. December 2023 alone clocked 12,487 property registrations, the second-highest number for a single month in over a decade.

Hotspots of Activity

The central and western suburbs of Mumbai were the primary areas of activity, accounting for over 75% of the total registrations. Most buyers displayed a preference for staying within their micro markets, a decision influenced by familiarity with the location and product offerings that meet their price and feature preferences.

Luxury Homes in Demand

High-value property registrations saw an impressive increase of 57%, indicating a robust market and a trend towards larger and more luxurious homes. The rise in stamp duty rates, growing property prices, and a higher proportion of premium properties have contributed to record revenue collections. The luxury segment, in particular, has evolved towards sustainable technology-integrated living solutions, with a surge in demand for larger apartments.

Despite rising home loan interest rates and housing prices, the mid-segment price category dominated the first nine months of 2023, and there was a record-breaking increase in launches, reaching 2.23 lakh units, showing a healthy year-on-year growth of 21.5%. The residential market is expected to remain buoyant and continue its growth trajectory in 2024, with a robust supply pipeline and strategic land acquisitions at prime locations strengthening the supply inflow across cities.