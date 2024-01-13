Mumbai Police Swiftly Recovers Visiting Judge’s Lost Mobile Phone

It was an ordinary day in Mumbai, the city that never sleeps, when an Additional District Judge from Uttar Pradesh experienced a moment of alarm. The judge misplaced his mobile phone in an online taxi near the bustling Airport Terminal 1. The realization of the loss struck him like a bolt from the blue, but then, the judge did what any law-abiding citizen would do – he lodged an online complaint with the Mumbai Police.

Swift Response From the Police

Upon receiving the complaint, the officials at the Airport Police Station sprung into action. Using the city’s advanced surveillance system, they traced the taxi carrying the mobile phone. The taxi driver, upon being contacted, was cooperative and promptly returned the phone to the police station.

Public Praise for the Mumbai Police

The judge was able to recover his lost property, thanks to the quick thinking and efficient actions of the Mumbai Police. He expressed his gratitude towards the police department for their swift resolution of the incident. The story of the incident, posted by the Mumbai Police on their official social media channels, resonated with the public. The post garnered over 12.9k views and a flurry of comments appreciating the police department for their service.

Reflecting on the Incident

The incident serves as a testament to the commitment and dedication of the Mumbai Police in serving the city’s residents and visitors. The story also sheds light on the importance of the city’s surveillance system in resolving such situations. The judge’s lost and found story ended on a positive note, thanks to the tireless efforts of the Mumbai Police – a true testament to their slogan, ‘Diligent and Alert.’