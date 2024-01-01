en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Mumbai Police Crack Down on Drunk Driving during New Year Celebrations

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:42 am EST
Mumbai Police Crack Down on Drunk Driving during New Year Celebrations

As Mumbai plunged into the revelry of New Year celebrations, the city’s police force sprang into action for an extensive crackdown on drunk driving. A total of 283 individuals, found to be operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol, have been held accountable, marking a stringent enforcement of traffic norms during the festive period.

Police Vigilance amid New Year Celebrations

The operation, helmed by the traffic branch, spanned a period of 12 rigorous hours, ending at 8 am on Monday. Police personnel were strategically stationed at crucial locations throughout Mumbai, keeping an eagle-eye on traffic, and ensuring compliance with rules. The individuals caught in this widespread operation were subjected to penalties, with cases registered against them for breaching traffic regulations.

City Engulfed in Festive Fervor

Besides the enforcement drive, Mumbai was awash with the spirit of the new year. Large gatherings were observed at popular city spots, such as the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, and Girgaum Chowpatty, as residents flocked to these locations to bid farewell to the outgoing year and welcome 2024.

Religious sites weren’t left behind in the celebrations. Temples, such as Siddhivinayak and Mumbadevi, along with several churches, saw their premises thronged by devotees, seeking divine blessings for the new year. Additionally, residents hosted celebratory get-togethers in housing societies and on building terraces, turning the city into a massive festal ground.

Ensuring Safety amid Celebrations

While the city reveled, the authorities were not far behind in ensuring a safe and secure environment for the celebrations. Tight security arrangements were in place throughout Mumbai, with the police force vigilantly monitoring the situation and swiftly responding to any potential challenges.

In a similar vein, the Nagpur traffic police also launched an anti-drunken driving campaign on New Year’s Eve. The officers greeted motorists with flowers, spreading a message of safety, positivity, and responsibility. Thorough checks were conducted at various checkpoints, ensuring motorists were sober and not posing a threat to themselves or others. This initiative was meticulously captured by the news agency ANI, bringing to light the efforts of the police force in ensuring a safe and joyous New Year’s Eve for the citizens.

0
India Law Safety
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Day Witnessed Massive Devotee Turnout at Sabarimala Temple

By Rafia Tasleem

TMC's Saket Gokhale Questions BJP's Election Strategies Ahead of 2024 Polls

By Dil Bar Irshad

NSE India Launches Block Mechanism Trading for Secondary Markets

By Dil Bar Irshad

Congress Party's Strategy for 2024 Elections: A Shift in Indian Political Dynamics?

By Rafia Tasleem

The Ayodhya Dilemma: To Attend or Not To Attend - A Debate on LeftRigh ...
@India · 3 mins
The Ayodhya Dilemma: To Attend or Not To Attend - A Debate on LeftRigh ...
heart comment 0
Thatchankurichi Gears up for Tamil Nadu’s First Jallikattu Event of 2024

By Salman Khan

Thatchankurichi Gears up for Tamil Nadu's First Jallikattu Event of 2024
APL Apollo’s Mixed Q3FY24 Results: Flat Volumes, Improved VAP Share

By Rafia Tasleem

APL Apollo's Mixed Q3FY24 Results: Flat Volumes, Improved VAP Share
India’s Siliguri Corridor: A Strategic Intersection and Potential Growth Corridor

By Quadri Adejumo

India's Siliguri Corridor: A Strategic Intersection and Potential Growth Corridor
Kashi Tamil Sangamam: A Grand Celebration of Cultural Ties and Unity in Diversity

By Rafia Tasleem

Kashi Tamil Sangamam: A Grand Celebration of Cultural Ties and Unity in Diversity
Latest Headlines
World News
Elsa Jones: Fostering a Positive Relationship with Food for Successful Diets
43 seconds
Elsa Jones: Fostering a Positive Relationship with Food for Successful Diets
The Rise of Minimalist Sporting Practices: A Reaction to Digitization
2 mins
The Rise of Minimalist Sporting Practices: A Reaction to Digitization
2024 Rings in Major Shifts in Professional Wrestling Landscape
2 mins
2024 Rings in Major Shifts in Professional Wrestling Landscape
Kelly Somers Embraces Motherhood: A New Chapter Begins
2 mins
Kelly Somers Embraces Motherhood: A New Chapter Begins
TMC's Saket Gokhale Questions BJP's Election Strategies Ahead of 2024 Polls
2 mins
TMC's Saket Gokhale Questions BJP's Election Strategies Ahead of 2024 Polls
Israel's Supreme Court Invalidates Controversial Law Limiting Judiciary's Power
2 mins
Israel's Supreme Court Invalidates Controversial Law Limiting Judiciary's Power
Scabies Cases Surge in the UK Amidst Shortage of Primary Treatments
2 mins
Scabies Cases Surge in the UK Amidst Shortage of Primary Treatments
The Unresolved Enigma: Tracing the Origins of COVID-19
2 mins
The Unresolved Enigma: Tracing the Origins of COVID-19
Gym Lifestyle and Infertility: Unveiling the Unseen Link in Young Adults
3 mins
Gym Lifestyle and Infertility: Unveiling the Unseen Link in Young Adults
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
22 mins
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
30 mins
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
35 mins
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
41 mins
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
2 hours
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
2 hours
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
2 hours
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
3 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app