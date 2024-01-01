Mumbai Police Crack Down on Drunk Driving during New Year Celebrations

As Mumbai plunged into the revelry of New Year celebrations, the city’s police force sprang into action for an extensive crackdown on drunk driving. A total of 283 individuals, found to be operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol, have been held accountable, marking a stringent enforcement of traffic norms during the festive period.

Police Vigilance amid New Year Celebrations

The operation, helmed by the traffic branch, spanned a period of 12 rigorous hours, ending at 8 am on Monday. Police personnel were strategically stationed at crucial locations throughout Mumbai, keeping an eagle-eye on traffic, and ensuring compliance with rules. The individuals caught in this widespread operation were subjected to penalties, with cases registered against them for breaching traffic regulations.

City Engulfed in Festive Fervor

Besides the enforcement drive, Mumbai was awash with the spirit of the new year. Large gatherings were observed at popular city spots, such as the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, and Girgaum Chowpatty, as residents flocked to these locations to bid farewell to the outgoing year and welcome 2024.

Religious sites weren’t left behind in the celebrations. Temples, such as Siddhivinayak and Mumbadevi, along with several churches, saw their premises thronged by devotees, seeking divine blessings for the new year. Additionally, residents hosted celebratory get-togethers in housing societies and on building terraces, turning the city into a massive festal ground.

Ensuring Safety amid Celebrations

While the city reveled, the authorities were not far behind in ensuring a safe and secure environment for the celebrations. Tight security arrangements were in place throughout Mumbai, with the police force vigilantly monitoring the situation and swiftly responding to any potential challenges.

In a similar vein, the Nagpur traffic police also launched an anti-drunken driving campaign on New Year’s Eve. The officers greeted motorists with flowers, spreading a message of safety, positivity, and responsibility. Thorough checks were conducted at various checkpoints, ensuring motorists were sober and not posing a threat to themselves or others. This initiative was meticulously captured by the news agency ANI, bringing to light the efforts of the police force in ensuring a safe and joyous New Year’s Eve for the citizens.