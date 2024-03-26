Mumbai Loses Over 21,000 Trees in 6 Years for Infrastructure, Low Survival Rate for Transplanted Trees

Mumbai, India's bustling metropolis, has seen the felling of over 21,000 trees in the past six years to pave the way for major infrastructure projects, according to recent data. The city's rapid development, including Metro construction, bullet train projects, and road expansions, has significantly impacted its green cover. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made efforts to transplant trees, but with a survival rate of just 22%, the effectiveness of these measures is in question.

Advertisment

Impact of Development on Mumbai's Green Cover

Mumbai's quest for modernization and infrastructure development has led to the clearance of vast swathes of green areas. Projects such as the Mumbai Metro, the Mumbai Coastal Road, and the Goregaon Mulund Link Road have necessitated the removal of 21,028 trees from 2018 to 2023. While the BMC has transplanted over 21,000 trees during this period, the survival rate of these transplanted trees is dismally low, with only 22% managing to thrive post-transplantation. This data highlights the direct correlation between infrastructural development and the reduction of the city's tree cover.

Tree Transplantation Challenges and Survival Rates

Advertisment

Tree transplantation, though a preferred alternative to felling, has not proven effective in Mumbai. The survival rates of transplanted trees, especially in densely populated wards where development is most intense, have been particularly low. Experts argue that the choice of trees for transplantation and the methods used are not conducive to survival. Hardwood trees, which make up a significant portion of the transplanted trees, have a lower chance of surviving the process. The lack of adherence to proper transplantation protocols further diminishes the survival odds.

Mumbai's Green Future: Balancing Development and Sustainability

As Mumbai continues to grow, the city faces the challenge of balancing its infrastructural needs with environmental sustainability. The BMC's initiative to create a 300-acre Mumbai Central Park indicates a move towards compensating for the lost green cover. However, the effectiveness of such measures remains to be seen, especially in light of the current low survival rates of transplanted trees. With Mumbai's air quality deteriorating, the preservation of the city's green cover is more crucial than ever. Experts suggest focusing on preserving existing trees while also exploring more effective transplantation methods.

The loss of over 21,000 trees in Mumbai for development projects underscores a pressing need to reassess the city's approach to urban planning and green space management. While infrastructure development is essential for Mumbai's growth, the environmental costs cannot be overlooked. The city's future hinges on finding a sustainable path that accommodates both its developmental ambitions and the imperative to preserve its natural heritage.