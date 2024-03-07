Mumbai HC Orders Immediate Repair of Aarey Colony Roads Balancing Ecology and Public Need

In a significant ruling, the Mumbai High Court has mandated the immediate repair and reconstruction of internal roads within Aarey Colony, ensuring both public interest and environmental conservation are addressed. The decision emerged from a plea by former Indian Navy staffer Binod Agarwal and NGO Vanashakti, highlighting the dire state of the roads and the necessity to protect the area's natural environment.

Background and Plea

A division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Arif S Doctor referred to the advice of a court-appointed committee, which included high-ranking state officials and an expert from the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI). The committee's report underscored the poor condition of Aarey Colony's internal roads, particularly a 1.5-km stretch from Aarey Market to Mayur Nagar requiring urgent attention. The High Court's directive comes after considering the report which suggested that out of the total 52 kms of internal roads, a significant portion falls within environmentally sensitive zones (ESZs), necessitating careful planning to avoid ecological damage.

Government Action and Court's Directions

Following the committee's recommendations, the High Court has ordered the closure of an 8.22-km stretch of road, recommending alternative routes for public use. Additionally, the Maharashtra Department of Agriculture and Dairy Development has been allocated Rs 48.41 crore for the roads' repair and strengthening. The court emphasized the importance of balancing road repairs with environmental protection, directing that any reconstruction within ESZs must receive clearance from the appropriate monitoring committee. The state government has been instructed to expedite the tender process, ensuring that the necessary repairs begin promptly after receiving approval.

Implications for Aarey Colony and Beyond

This ruling represents a crucial step towards improving infrastructure in Aarey Colony while safeguarding its rich biodiversity. By ordering a swift but environmentally conscious approach to road repairs, the High Court has set a precedent for future development projects within ecologically sensitive areas. The decision reflects a growing recognition of the need to harmonize development objectives with environmental preservation, ensuring that public amenities do not come at the expense of nature's well-being.