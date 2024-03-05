Mumbai Govt Enhances Transparency, Mandates Suo Motu Disclosure under RTI Act

In a landmark move, Mumbai's state government issued a directive on Monday, mandating all departments to proactively disclose information as per Section 4 of the Right to Information (RTI) Act. This initiative, inspired by a Supreme Court order from August 2023, aims to reduce the need for RTI applications by making more information readily available to the public.
Supreme Court's Directive and Its Implications
The Supreme Court's decision in August 2023, responding to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by an Agra-based RTI activist and lawyer, emphasized the importance of suo motu or proactive disclosure of information through web-based platforms. The court highlighted that such disclosures are crucial for achieving the objectives of the RTI Act, focusing on accountability and transparency between the government and the public. The ruling underscored the necessity for public authorities to implement Section 4(1)(a) of the RTI Act in a mission mode, with clear timelines for compliance.
Government's Response and Strategy for Implementation
Following the Supreme Court's mandate, the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Mumbai government has taken significant steps towards enhancing transparency. The latest Government Resolution (GR) outlines the appointment of responsible officers for the publication of information, the selection of a government training institute for conducting transparent third-party audits, and the quarterly updating of information. The Collector, serving as the coordinating officer for Section 4 implementation, is tasked with documenting the progress in his/her Annual Self Assessment Report, ensuring a structured and accountable approach towards transparency.
Challenges and Expectations
Despite the clear directives and the enthusiasm from various quarters, noted RTI activist Anil Galgali cautions that the true test lies in the execution. He points out that while the directive to implement Section 4 is a step in the right direction, the real success will be measured by the decrease in RTI application pendency and an increase in the availability of information in the public domain. Galgali also suggests that courts should penalize government departments that fail to adhere to this order, ensuring accountability and compliance.
As Mumbai's government embarks on this ambitious project to foster a culture of transparency and accountability, the implications are far-reaching. Not only does this initiative promise to significantly reduce the burden of RTI applications, but it also sets a precedent for other states and public authorities to follow. By prioritizing the proactive disclosure of information, the government not only complies with the Supreme Court's directives but also empowers its citizens, reinforcing the foundational principles of democracy. This move, while challenging, represents a critical step towards an open, transparent, and accountable governance system, reflecting a commitment to the spirit of the Right to Information Act.