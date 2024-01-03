en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Mumbai Fire Incidents Surge in 2023: A Call for Stricter Safety Regulations

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:54 am EST
Mumbai Fire Incidents Surge in 2023: A Call for Stricter Safety Regulations

2023 was a grim year for Mumbai as the city witnessed a significant uptick in fire incidents, casualties, and injuries compared to the previous year. The city, known for its bustling life and towering high-rises, reported more than 5,000 incidents, a rise of 15% over the preceding year. Notably, November, coinciding with the Diwali festivities, bore the brunt with 655 incidents, followed by February and June with 519 and 503 incidents respectively.

High-profile Incidents and Their Devastating Impacts

Among the numerous fires, two incidents particularly shook the city’s conscience. The Jay Bhavani SRA building fire in Goregaon, and the Veena Santoor building fire in Borivali West marked some of the most tragic moments of the year. The former incident, occurring in October, claimed eight lives and resulted in multiple injuries. The latter, occurring on October 20, claimed three lives, leaving a deep scar on the city’s psyche.

Comparison with Previous Years

Looking back, Mumbai reported 4,417 fire incidents in 2022, with 13 fatalities and 160 injuries. The year 2021 saw slightly higher casualties with 19 deaths and 173 injuries from 4,065 incidents. However, 2023 surpassed both years in terms of fatalities, claiming 33 lives. Over the past three years, Mumbai has lost nearly 65 lives to fire incidents, underscoring the urgent need for robust fire safety measures.

Adopting Stricter Fire Safety Regulations

Fire brigade officials and experts are voicing the need for stricter fire safety regulations, including mandatory electrical audits and the implementation of IoT-based systems. Electrical failures, accounting for about 80% of all incidents, have emerged as a significant concern. RN Ambulgekar, the chief fire officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, emphasized the urgency of these measures, noting that the Mumbai civic body is collaborating with the Energy Department to make electrical audits compulsory for buildings.

Furthermore, fire safety and evacuation expert, Dr. Deepak Monga, is advocating for the installation of evacuation lifts. These would not only aid firefighters but also facilitate rapid evacuation during emergencies in high-rise buildings. Dr. Monga also highlighted the benefits of new guidelines for evacuation lifts for builders by saving on FSI costs, increasing saleable space, and enhancing safety standards.

0
Disaster India Safety
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Disaster

See more
12 mins ago
UK's King Charles Extends Condolences to Japan Amid Earthquake Disaster
In a poignant display of international solidarity following the devastating 7.5 magnitude earthquake that struck Japan on New Year’s Day, King Charles of the United Kingdom has extended his profound condolences to Emperor Naruhito of Japan. The quake has so far claimed 55 lives, a number that is sadly expected to rise as rescue operations
UK's King Charles Extends Condolences to Japan Amid Earthquake Disaster
Major Fire Engulfs Jay's Seafood in Albemarle: Multi-County Response Underway
31 mins ago
Major Fire Engulfs Jay's Seafood in Albemarle: Multi-County Response Underway
Naburn Village, Accessible Despite Flood-Related Road Closures
49 mins ago
Naburn Village, Accessible Despite Flood-Related Road Closures
Deadly Blasts at Soleimani's Commemoration: Over 100 Lives Lost
16 mins ago
Deadly Blasts at Soleimani's Commemoration: Over 100 Lives Lost
Iran Announces Day of Mourning After Twin Blasts Result in Over 100 Deaths
18 mins ago
Iran Announces Day of Mourning After Twin Blasts Result in Over 100 Deaths
3.2 Magnitude Earthquake in Sudbury: Mining Event at Creighton Mine
20 mins ago
3.2 Magnitude Earthquake in Sudbury: Mining Event at Creighton Mine
Latest Headlines
World News
Arlington County Planning Commission Schedules Hybrid Public Meeting
46 seconds
Arlington County Planning Commission Schedules Hybrid Public Meeting
Arizona Diamondbacks Sign Versatile Infielder Kevin Newman
57 seconds
Arizona Diamondbacks Sign Versatile Infielder Kevin Newman
Iran Mourns as Bomb Blasts Claim 100 Lives on Soleimani's Assassination Anniversary
2 mins
Iran Mourns as Bomb Blasts Claim 100 Lives on Soleimani's Assassination Anniversary
ED Raids Hemant Soren's Media Advisor in Illegal Mining Case Probe
2 mins
ED Raids Hemant Soren's Media Advisor in Illegal Mining Case Probe
Christian Kirk Gears Up to Return from Injury, Boosting Jaguars' Playoff Hopes
2 mins
Christian Kirk Gears Up to Return from Injury, Boosting Jaguars' Playoff Hopes
Melt Bar and Grilled Unveils Healthier Menu with Wrap Options
3 mins
Melt Bar and Grilled Unveils Healthier Menu with Wrap Options
Fabio Silva Joins Rangers: A Career Revival in Progress
4 mins
Fabio Silva Joins Rangers: A Career Revival in Progress
Reduced Antibiotic Use in Malaysia's Healthcare Sectors Amid Pandemic: Study
4 mins
Reduced Antibiotic Use in Malaysia's Healthcare Sectors Amid Pandemic: Study
Roy Hodgson Addresses Crystal Palace's Future Ahead of FA Cup Match
4 mins
Roy Hodgson Addresses Crystal Palace's Future Ahead of FA Cup Match
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
24 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
26 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
35 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
36 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
45 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
48 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app