Mumbai Fire Incidents Surge in 2023: A Call for Stricter Safety Regulations

2023 was a grim year for Mumbai as the city witnessed a significant uptick in fire incidents, casualties, and injuries compared to the previous year. The city, known for its bustling life and towering high-rises, reported more than 5,000 incidents, a rise of 15% over the preceding year. Notably, November, coinciding with the Diwali festivities, bore the brunt with 655 incidents, followed by February and June with 519 and 503 incidents respectively.

High-profile Incidents and Their Devastating Impacts

Among the numerous fires, two incidents particularly shook the city’s conscience. The Jay Bhavani SRA building fire in Goregaon, and the Veena Santoor building fire in Borivali West marked some of the most tragic moments of the year. The former incident, occurring in October, claimed eight lives and resulted in multiple injuries. The latter, occurring on October 20, claimed three lives, leaving a deep scar on the city’s psyche.

Comparison with Previous Years

Looking back, Mumbai reported 4,417 fire incidents in 2022, with 13 fatalities and 160 injuries. The year 2021 saw slightly higher casualties with 19 deaths and 173 injuries from 4,065 incidents. However, 2023 surpassed both years in terms of fatalities, claiming 33 lives. Over the past three years, Mumbai has lost nearly 65 lives to fire incidents, underscoring the urgent need for robust fire safety measures.

Adopting Stricter Fire Safety Regulations

Fire brigade officials and experts are voicing the need for stricter fire safety regulations, including mandatory electrical audits and the implementation of IoT-based systems. Electrical failures, accounting for about 80% of all incidents, have emerged as a significant concern. RN Ambulgekar, the chief fire officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, emphasized the urgency of these measures, noting that the Mumbai civic body is collaborating with the Energy Department to make electrical audits compulsory for buildings.

Furthermore, fire safety and evacuation expert, Dr. Deepak Monga, is advocating for the installation of evacuation lifts. These would not only aid firefighters but also facilitate rapid evacuation during emergencies in high-rise buildings. Dr. Monga also highlighted the benefits of new guidelines for evacuation lifts for builders by saving on FSI costs, increasing saleable space, and enhancing safety standards.