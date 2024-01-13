en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Mumbai Embarks on a $30 Billion Infrastructure Overhaul to Transform Urban Living

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:03 am EST
Mumbai Embarks on a $30 Billion Infrastructure Overhaul to Transform Urban Living

In a groundbreaking infrastructure makeover, Mumbai, India’s bustling financial hub, is investing over $30 billion to bridge a two-decade-long gap in its urban development. The city, home to over 22 million people, is set to undergo a massive transformation that will reshape its roads, rail network, and air quality, subsequently impacting where its residents live and work.

The Heart of the Transformation

At the heart of this transformation is the inauguration of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, the country’s longest sea bridge, on January 12, 2024. The 21.8-kilometer-long bridge, otherwise known as Atal Setu, connects Sewri in south Mumbai to Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai. The bridge was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will be open for public use from January 13, 2024. It is forecasted to handle about 70,000 vehicles daily, with traffic projections estimating 133,000 vehicles by 2032 and over 200,000 vehicles by 2042.

More Than Just a Bridge

The opening of the Atal Setu is not just about providing a physical connection between two parts of the city. The bridge, which has six lanes and a speed limit of 100 kilometers per hour, is expected to drastically shorten commuting times, reduce pollution, and improve access to Navi Mumbai. It also marks a significant step towards the development of a ‘third city’ in Mumbai.

Reshaping Mumbai’s Infrastructure

The completion of the coastal road south in February and the north phase of the island city metro line by mid-year are other significant aspects of Mumbai’s infrastructure overhaul. Six major road and tunnel projects are also ongoing, which will ultimately form a ring road encircling the island city. This circular traffic movement is aimed at addressing the constraints of Mumbai’s linear geography, easing the strain on the city’s overburdened suburban rail network, and supplementing the 360-kilometer metro network.

This unprecedented investment in infrastructure is expected to significantly improve Mumbai’s global and local ease of living rankings, which currently lag behind its peers. With a population density of over 50,000 people per square kilometer, transforming Mumbai’s urban landscape is no easy feat. However, the city’s ambitious plans give a glimmer of hope for a better, more efficient future for its residents.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
1 min ago
Hyderabad Authorities Demolish Illegal Structures on Government Land
On a day of decisive action in Hyderabad, revenue authorities and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) dismantled illegal constructions on a piece of government land in Banjara Hills. The operation was reported to be against former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislator Upender Reddy and other unidentified parties. The unauthorized structures that faced the bulldozer
Hyderabad Authorities Demolish Illegal Structures on Government Land
Defence Minister Approves Term Insurance Scheme for Border Roads Organisation Labourers
3 mins ago
Defence Minister Approves Term Insurance Scheme for Border Roads Organisation Labourers
Aparna Menon's Dance-Drama 'Yashodhara: An Unsung Heroine' to Illuminate Lesser-Known Historical Figures
4 mins ago
Aparna Menon's Dance-Drama 'Yashodhara: An Unsung Heroine' to Illuminate Lesser-Known Historical Figures
Loss of a Legend: Dr Prabha Atre, Stalwart of Indian Classical Music, Passes Away at 92
1 min ago
Loss of a Legend: Dr Prabha Atre, Stalwart of Indian Classical Music, Passes Away at 92
Makar Sankranti Kite Festivities Highlight Ayodhya Ram Temple Themes in India
3 mins ago
Makar Sankranti Kite Festivities Highlight Ayodhya Ram Temple Themes in India
Brustro to Unveil Innovative Art Products at Paperworld 2024
3 mins ago
Brustro to Unveil Innovative Art Products at Paperworld 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Wolves' Resilience Tested in Pivotal FA Cup Draw Against West Brom
17 seconds
Wolves' Resilience Tested in Pivotal FA Cup Draw Against West Brom
Jack Earing Hails Team Unity as Key to Walsall FC's Winning Streak
18 seconds
Jack Earing Hails Team Unity as Key to Walsall FC's Winning Streak
High School Sports Roundup: A Thrilling Showdown in Basketball and Soccer
49 seconds
High School Sports Roundup: A Thrilling Showdown in Basketball and Soccer
Hyderabad Authorities Demolish Illegal Structures on Government Land
1 min
Hyderabad Authorities Demolish Illegal Structures on Government Land
Chicago Bears Eyeing Liam Coen as Potential Offensive Coordinator
2 mins
Chicago Bears Eyeing Liam Coen as Potential Offensive Coordinator
Utah Jazz Triumphs Over Toronto Raptors: A Display of Balanced Offensive Strategy
3 mins
Utah Jazz Triumphs Over Toronto Raptors: A Display of Balanced Offensive Strategy
Napoli Fans Travel to Côte d'Ivoire in Solidarity with Victor Osimhen at AFCON
4 mins
Napoli Fans Travel to Côte d'Ivoire in Solidarity with Victor Osimhen at AFCON
Iowa's Victory Over Nebraska Marks Milestone for Coach Fran McCaffery
4 mins
Iowa's Victory Over Nebraska Marks Milestone for Coach Fran McCaffery
Study Links Obesity to Higher Risk of Blood Cancer Precursor
5 mins
Study Links Obesity to Higher Risk of Blood Cancer Precursor
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app