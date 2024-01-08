en English
Mumbai Consumer Commission Rules in Favour of Deceased Lawyer’s Family: Orders Flat Possession and Compensation

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:32 pm EST
In a landmark ruling, the National Consumer Commission in Mumbai has ordered a builder to hand over possession of a flat in Thane to a family. The flat was promised to the family’s lawyer father as payment for his legal services, which spanned over eight years, aiding the builder in acquiring land for his project. Further, the commission has directed the builder to provide a hefty compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family for the delayed possession.

Two Decades of Waiting

The decision comes two decades after the original agreement was signed. The agreement explicitly stated that the flat was in consideration of the lawyer’s services and that possession was due by September 2003. It also included a clause for compensation in case of any delay in handing over the possession.

Dismissal of Builder’s Argument

The builder, in his defense, argued that there was no consumer-service provider relationship as no money was directly exchanged for the flat. However, the commission dismissed this argument, upholding the notion that service can be offered in lieu of a commodity, in this case, a flat.

Victory for the Deceased Lawyer’s Family

The case was initiated by Madhavi Karandikar in 2012, and after her death, her legal heirs continued the litigation. The builder had sold the flat initially promised to the family to another buyer. However, the commission has now ordered that an identical flat in the same location be handed over to the family, marking a victory for the deceased lawyer’s family. The builder’s failure to comply with the original agreement and his subsequent selling of the flat to someone else played a significant role in the commission’s ruling in favor of the family.

In a separate but related ruling, the Supreme Court declared that flat buyers are entitled to compensation for delayed possession and failure of developers to fulfill promises regarding amenities. The compensation amount will be computed based on the total money paid towards the purchase of the respective flats, and developers are required to pay the compensation within one month of the judgment.

India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

