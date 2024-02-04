Mumbai Civic Body to Bolster Water Security with New Tunnel

In an ambitious move to fortify the city's water security, Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has unveiled plans to construct a new water tunnel from Kasheli to Mulund. The strategic initiative aims to address the frequent water cuts that Mumbai residents endure, predominantly caused by damage to the existing pipeline network. The BMC has allocated Rs 350 crore in the annual budget for the tunnel project and is expected to float a tender within the forthcoming month.

Resilience Amid Infrastructure Challenges

This proactive measure is in response to the recurrent disruptions in the city's water supply caused by construction activities. In a recent example, Metro drilling operations resulted in damage to the Andheri Vervali pipeline, leaving several parts of the city without water. The new tunnel, once completed, will serve as the primary conduit for the city's water supply, relegating the current pipeline system to a backup role. The focus is to bolster the resilience of the city's water-supply assets rather than increase the volume of water supplied.

A Necessity for Emergency Preparedness

P Velrasu, the Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), emphasized the importance of having a robust backup water supply system. In a city like Mumbai, where infrastructure projects are constant, the risk of accidental damage to water pipelines is high. Having a secondary system in place ensures that the city's water supply is not interrupted during emergencies, thereby safeguarding the city's water security.

Current Water Supply Scenario

At present, Mumbai draws the majority of its water from the Bhatsa Dam, supplying 2,000 million liters per day (MLD) to the city's inhabitants. A significant portion of this water is treated at the Panjrapur Water Treatment Plant, with the remainder treated at the Bhandup complex. The new tunnel will enhance the reliability of the city's water supply, benefiting all wards as the water is channeled to the Bhandup treatment complex.