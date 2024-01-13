Mumbai Camp Aims to Rescue Wildlife Injured by Kite Strings Post-Makar Sankranti

In the bustling city of Mumbai, a crucial initiative has been launched to address the annual problem of wildlife injuries caused by discarded kite strings, a grim aftermath of the joyous Makar Sankranti festival. The three-day treatment camp, which began on Saturday, is a collaboration between the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW), RiWild Sanctuary, and the forest department.

A Timely Intervention for Wildlife

Every year, the festival of Makar Sankranti sees a surge in demand for kites and their strings. However, the discarded strings, particularly those coated with glass known as Chinese and nylon manjas, pose a severe threat to wildlife including birds, animals, and reptiles. These strings can cause devastating injuries, often leading to loss of wings and limbs in these creatures.

RAWW’s Call for Responsible Celebration

Pawan Sharma, the founder and president of RAWW, emphasized the importance of celebrating the festival responsibly. Sharma urged the public to refrain from using dangerous glass-coated strings and to dispose of used strings in a manner that doesn’t harm wildlife. His plea underscores the potential risks associated with kite flying, especially around power lines and other electrical equipment.

Educating the Public and Healing the Injured

The camp, located in Mumbai’s Khar suburb, serves a dual purpose. Its primary objective is to treat wildlife injured by the kite strings. However, it also aims to educate the public about the hazards of improper kite string disposal and the dangers of harmful manja. It’s an effort to instil a sense of responsibility in people while they indulge in the festivities.

The camp will conclude on Monday, leaving behind a powerful message of care and conservation. The initiative also serves as a reminder of the importance of balancing tradition with responsibility, a lesson that holds relevance beyond the festival of Makar Sankranti.