Mumbai Air Show 2024: Traffic Police Announce Road Restrictions, Alternative Routes

The Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a comprehensive traffic advisory in view of the forthcoming Mumbai Air Show 2024. As the city gears up for the aviation spectacle, a series of road restrictions will be in place in south Mumbai on January 13 and 14, from 9 am to 5 pm. The move is aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow and pedestrian safety during the high-profile event.

Details of Road Closures and Alternative Routes

The restrictions include the closure of the stretch from NCPA to Girgaum Chowpatty. Motorists are advised to take an alternative route via Ramnath Poddar Chowk, Maharishi Karve Road, and other lanes leading to Opera House. The stretch from Girgaum Chowpatty to NCPA, and Hutatma Rajguru Chowk is also set to be closed, with traffic detoured through RTI Junction, NS Patkar Marg, and SVP road.

Furthermore, the section from Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk to Kilachand Chowk will be closed, diverting traffic through Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk to Opera House. Also, the sections from Free Press Junction to NS Road and northbound from Jamnalal Bajaj Marg to Murli Deora Chowk to NS Road are set to be closed, exempting only local residents and emergency vehicles.

Parking Restrictions in Place

Moreover, to accommodate the air show event, parking restrictions will be in place from 7 am on January 13 until 3 pm on January 14 on multiple roads. The affected roads include NS Road, Barrister Rajni Patel Marg, and others. The Mumbai Traffic Police have urged the citizens to cooperate and comply with the traffic regulations during the event.

No Impact on Commercial Flights

In a related development, the closure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and Juhu airport in Mumbai for the Mumbai Air Show 2024 from January 12-14 will not impact the schedule of commercial flights. Though the airports will be shut for all commercial flights from 12 noon to 1 PM during the three-day show, the event was notified well in advance to all the flight operators, and they made changes in the schedule accordingly. Passengers are urged to verify their scheduled flights with their respective airlines before heading to the airport during these days.