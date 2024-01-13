Mumbai Air Show 2024: Navigating Through Traffic Regulations and Flight Advisories

The Mumbai skyline is set to be adorned with a spectacle of aerial agility as the Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team of the Indian Air Force prepares to perform at the Mumbai Air Show 2024. This much-anticipated event will take place over Marine Drive on January 13 and 14, from 12 noon to 1 pm.

Be Prepared: Traffic Regulations in Effect

In anticipation of the large crowds expected to assemble for the air show, the Mumbai traffic police have announced traffic regulations. These will be in effect from 9 am to 5 pm on the days of the event. Notably, parking will not be available in the vicinity, directing spectators towards the use of public transport. Roads including N S Road (north), Veer Nariman Road (north), and Dinshaw Vacha Road will be closed to all vehicles, with the exception of emergency and service vehicles.

Embrace Public Transport: A Necessity, Not a Choice

The public is encouraged to use public transport, particularly trains, to reach the event. This is not only a practical measure to keep the traffic situation under control but also a step towards sustainable commuting during large-scale events.

Travel Advisory for Air Passengers

For those planning to fly in or out of the city, it’s important to note that runways 09/27 and 14/32 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will be closed during the air show hours on January 12, 13, and 14. Passengers are strongly advised to check their flight schedules with their airlines before traveling to the airport on these dates.

In conclusion, this momentous event, while promising an awe-inspiring display of aerial prowess, necessitates a comprehensive plan for traffic management and public transport use. The success of such an event relies not just on the performers in the sky, but also on the preparedness and adaptability of the spectators on the ground.