Mumbai Air Show 2024: Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran and Sarang Teams to Dazzle City Skyline

In the heart of India’s bustling metropolis, Mumbai, the skyline is set to be adorned with the much-anticipated spectacle of the Mumbai Air Show 2024. This grand event, organized by the Indian Air Force (IAF), will feature performances from the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) and the Sarang helicopter display team, promising a visual treat for both residents and visitors alike.

The Art of Aerial Acrobatics

Known for their precision and collaborative mastery, the SKAT is set to captivate audiences with their formation flying, utilizing nine Hawk Mk-132 aircraft. The Sarang team, unique in its own right as the only helicopter display team in the world, will showcase their prowess with four modified HAL Dhruv helicopters, also known as Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH). The recent expansion of the Sarang’s formation to include five aircraft at the Air Force Day 2023, stands as a testament to their skill and adaptability.

More Than Just an Air Show

However, the Mumbai Air Show is not limited to these performances. The event will also feature flypast and low-level aerobatic displays by the Su-30 MKI, freefall, and parachute displays by the ‘Akashganga’ team, and C-130 aircraft, aiming to foster a deeper connection with the local community and celebrate the spirit of the Indian Air Force.

City Preparations and Traffic Advisories

In order to ensure the smooth conduct of the event, the city traffic police have announced road restrictions. These will be enforced from 9 am on January 13 to 5 pm the following day, affecting key roads such as N S Road (North-bound), Veer Nariman Road, Barister Rajni Patel Marg, and Vinay K Shah Marg. In addition, parking will not be permitted on these routes during the event, highlighting the city’s commitment to ensuring the air show’s success.