Mumbai 1996 Murder Solved: Ejaz Lakdawala Convicted After 28 Years

On a bustling evening in South Mumbai, two alert policemen's keen observation led to unraveling a 1996 murder mystery. This incident, buried in the annals of Mumbai's crime history, came back into the limelight with the conviction of gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, shedding light on the intricate web of gang rivalries that once plagued the city.

Advertisment

Spotting the Clues

It was sheer alertness that led two Mumbai policemen to apprehend two men, one with blood-soaked pants, near Masjid Bunder. Little did they know, their actions would solve a murder case that had gone cold for nearly three decades. The subsequent investigation linked the men to the murder of Sayyad Farid Maqbool Hussain, a fallout of gang rivalry. Despite the lack of modern forensic tools like CCTV footage or call data records, eyewitness accounts and ballistic evidence played a crucial role in the investigation.

Challenges in Prosecution

Advertisment

The prosecution faced significant hurdles, including the death of key eyewitnesses and the dated nature of the evidence. The trial, which began in 2021, highlighted the difficulties in solving crimes from the distant past. However, the persistence of the police and the judiciary paid off when ballistic evidence connected the bullets found in Farid’s body to the revolver seized from Lakdawala, leading to his conviction. This case underscores the challenges law enforcement faces in solving and prosecuting cases from decades ago.

Conclusion and Implications

The conviction of Ejaz Lakdawala marks a significant moment in Mumbai's legal history, proving that justice can prevail, albeit slowly. It serves as a testament to the dedication of law enforcement and the evolving nature of forensic science. While the case sheds light on the dark underbelly of Mumbai's past, it also offers hope for the resolution of long-standing crimes, reinforcing the message that the wheels of justice, though slow, never cease to turn.