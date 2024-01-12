Mullanpur Dakha: North India’s Cleanest Nagar Council

In a significant stride towards a cleaner future, the Mullanpur Dakha nagar council, nestled in the Ludhiana district, has been conferred the title of the cleanest in north India. This accolade was bestowed upon the council during the award ceremony for the Swachh Bharat Mission held on Thursday at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The event was marked by the esteemed presence of President Droupadi Murmu along with other dignitaries.

The Triumph of Cleanliness

The Mullanpur Dakha nagar council’s recognition as the cleanest in north India is an outcome of the Swachh Bharat Mission initiated by the Indian government. This mission has been instrumental in driving significant improvements in cleanliness and sanitation across the nation, and the award serves as a testimony to the council’s relentless efforts towards achieving these goals.

Acknowledgement and Acclaim

The award was presented by Manoj Joshi, the secretary of the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, and accepted by Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on behalf of the nagar council. The municipality has garnered this recognition in the population category of 15,000 to 25,000. The award stands as evidence of the council’s commitment to maintaining cleanliness and sanitation standards, thereby contributing to the broader objectives of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Mullanpur Dakha: A Model of Cleanliness

In addition to its cleanliness accolade, Mullanpur Dakha has also been awarded the ODF (Open Defecation Free) status. This award comes with the highest rating in water supply and sanitation, further reinforcing the council’s image as a model of cleanliness and sanitation. The achievement of the Mullanpur Dakha nagar council serves as a beacon of inspiration for other cities and towns, highlighting the transformative power of collective effort in achieving a cleaner and healthier environment.