en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Mullanpur Dakha: North India’s Cleanest Nagar Council

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:30 pm EST
Mullanpur Dakha: North India’s Cleanest Nagar Council

In a significant stride towards a cleaner future, the Mullanpur Dakha nagar council, nestled in the Ludhiana district, has been conferred the title of the cleanest in north India. This accolade was bestowed upon the council during the award ceremony for the Swachh Bharat Mission held on Thursday at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The event was marked by the esteemed presence of President Droupadi Murmu along with other dignitaries.

The Triumph of Cleanliness

The Mullanpur Dakha nagar council’s recognition as the cleanest in north India is an outcome of the Swachh Bharat Mission initiated by the Indian government. This mission has been instrumental in driving significant improvements in cleanliness and sanitation across the nation, and the award serves as a testimony to the council’s relentless efforts towards achieving these goals.

Acknowledgement and Acclaim

The award was presented by Manoj Joshi, the secretary of the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, and accepted by Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on behalf of the nagar council. The municipality has garnered this recognition in the population category of 15,000 to 25,000. The award stands as evidence of the council’s commitment to maintaining cleanliness and sanitation standards, thereby contributing to the broader objectives of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Mullanpur Dakha: A Model of Cleanliness

In addition to its cleanliness accolade, Mullanpur Dakha has also been awarded the ODF (Open Defecation Free) status. This award comes with the highest rating in water supply and sanitation, further reinforcing the council’s image as a model of cleanliness and sanitation. The achievement of the Mullanpur Dakha nagar council serves as a beacon of inspiration for other cities and towns, highlighting the transformative power of collective effort in achieving a cleaner and healthier environment.

0
India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
Punjab and Jharkhand Emerge Victorious in 67th National School Games
The 67th National School Games, a testament to the burgeoning sports culture in Indian schools, culminated in Ludhiana, marking the end of a six-day spectacle of competition and camaraderie. The event, a vibrant display of young talent, saw Punjab establishing dominance in both U-17 judo and U-19 karate for boys and girls, while Jharkhand clinched
Punjab and Jharkhand Emerge Victorious in 67th National School Games
Kashmir's Security Improves While Jammu Faces Rising Militancy
6 mins ago
Kashmir's Security Improves While Jammu Faces Rising Militancy
Cultural Exchange Programme: St Agnes College and Saint Claret College Embark on a Journey of Cultural Harmony
6 mins ago
Cultural Exchange Programme: St Agnes College and Saint Claret College Embark on a Journey of Cultural Harmony
TCS CEO Foresees Brighter Prospects in FY25 Amid Market Uncertainties
3 mins ago
TCS CEO Foresees Brighter Prospects in FY25 Amid Market Uncertainties
Indian Rupee Depreciates Slightly Against US Dollar: A Deep Dive
4 mins ago
Indian Rupee Depreciates Slightly Against US Dollar: A Deep Dive
The Return of Shivam Dube: A Tale of Resurgence in Cricket
6 mins ago
The Return of Shivam Dube: A Tale of Resurgence in Cricket
Latest Headlines
World News
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty in Federal Tax Case
2 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty in Federal Tax Case
Devin Rispress Leaves Florida A&M for University of Colorado: What it Means for both Universities
2 mins
Devin Rispress Leaves Florida A&M for University of Colorado: What it Means for both Universities
Punjab and Jharkhand Emerge Victorious in 67th National School Games
2 mins
Punjab and Jharkhand Emerge Victorious in 67th National School Games
Blinken's Diplomatic Foray into the Middle East Amidst Israel-Gaza Conflict
3 mins
Blinken's Diplomatic Foray into the Middle East Amidst Israel-Gaza Conflict
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty in Federal Tax Case
3 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty in Federal Tax Case
Nightmare Encounter: Queensland Woman Bitten by Venomous Snake in Her Sleep
4 mins
Nightmare Encounter: Queensland Woman Bitten by Venomous Snake in Her Sleep
Marcus Stroman Signs Two-Year Deal with New York Yankees
5 mins
Marcus Stroman Signs Two-Year Deal with New York Yankees
The Return of Shivam Dube: A Tale of Resurgence in Cricket
6 mins
The Return of Shivam Dube: A Tale of Resurgence in Cricket
Kashmir's Security Improves While Jammu Faces Rising Militancy
6 mins
Kashmir's Security Improves While Jammu Faces Rising Militancy
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app