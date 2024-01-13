Mukesh Ambani’s Wholesome ‘Mukesh Kaka’ Moment Goes Viral at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

A recent video making rounds on social media has captured an unanticipated interaction between Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries Limited and the richest man in Asia, and an anonymous member of the crowd during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024. The unexpected exchange has attracted considerable attention online, triggering a wave of reactions.

Unexpected Greeting Shakes up Red Carpet

As Mukesh Ambani treaded the red carpet at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhi Nagar, a voice from the crowd playfully called out to him with the phrase ‘Mukesh Kaka’, a term of endearment in Gujarati. Ambani’s spontaneous and heartwarming reaction to the unexpected address was caught on camera. The billionaire, usually known for his stoic demeanor, was seen smiling and waving in response to the call, offering a rare glimpse into a lighter side of his personality.

Social Media Reacts to the Viral Clip

The video has since been shared widely on social media, racking up over 369.2K views and more than 14K likes. The interaction has been described as ‘wholesome’ and ‘cute’ by netizens, while others have used the opportunity to discuss the cultural nuances of the Gujarati greeting. A section of the online community also expressed concern for the welfare of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) students who were present at the event, ensuring that their voices were also heard amidst the chatter.

Mukesh Ambani’s Recent Achievements

Meanwhile, in related news, Mukesh Ambani has once again clinched the title of the richest person in India and Asia, surpassing Gautam Adani. The industrialist’s fortune has seen a meteoric rise, thanks to the surging stock prices of Reliance Industries Limited. This development has reinstated him in the coveted centi-billionaire club. In addition, mention has been made of Nita Ambani’s recent appearance in an expensive all-black suit and the unveiling of the Jio World Plaza by Ambani’s daughter, Isha.