‘MTV D2R Mr and Miss India Runway Model’: A Unique Fusion of Fashion and Romance

Buddies Productions raises the curtain on a brand new reality show – ‘MTV D2R Mr and Miss India Runway Model’. In a unique fusion of fashion and romance, the show invites aspiring models to compete for the coveted title of India’s Top Runway Models, while also embarking on a quest for love. The show, set to light up television screens in mid-February, is poised to make a significant impact on the Indian reality TV landscape with its blend of love, fashion, and physical endurance.

More Than Just A Dating Show

Designed to ignite the imagination of the audience, the show breaks from the conventional reality TV format. Instead of individual competition, it introduces a novel concept: contestants pair up and compete for the titles of Mr and Miss India as a couple. This innovative approach adds an extra layer of intrigue and suspense to the proceedings, setting the stage for a captivating viewing experience.

A Melting Pot of Cultures

The show will serve as a showcase of India’s diverse cultural heritage, with participants hailing from various cultural backgrounds across the country. This diversity is intended to add depth and richness to the narratives woven throughout the competition, creating a vibrant tapestry of stories that reflects the multifaceted nature of India itself.

A Stage for Passion and Fashion

Hosting the show are Akanksha Puri and Umar Riaz, both known for their charm and fashion-forward sensibilities. Their presence is expected to inject an element of glamour and sophistication into the show. As Mohit Ragahv, the director of Buddies Productions, underscores, the aim of the show is to reach a broad audience with its innovative concept, asserting that it’s much more than just another dating reality show.