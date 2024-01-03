MSEDCL Implements Electricity Rate Hike Across Various Maharashtra Regions

In a recent development, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) has imposed a hike in electricity tariffs for its residential customers across several regions in Maharashtra, including the eastern suburbs, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Vasai-Virar, and others. This rise in rates, ranging from 25 to 65 paise per unit, is anticipated to impact approximately 2.8 crore customers.

The Directive Behind the Decision

This decision is in alignment with the directive issued by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) in 2020, which allows MSEDCL to recover the costs of high-priced power purchases. The directive was put in place to enable electricity providers to maintain financial stability while handling expensive power acquisitions.

Introduction of the Fuel Adjustment Charge

Alongside the hike in electricity tariffs, MSEDCL plans to introduce a fuel adjustment charge (FAC) from January. This charge will be reflected in the customer bills and will vary based on electricity usage: 25 paisa per unit for up to 100 units, 45 paisa for 101-300 units, 60 paisa for 301-500 units, and 65 paisa for consumption over 500 units.

Impact on Small Businesses and Municipal Corporations

The electricity tariff hike is not limited to residential customers. Small businesses will witness a rate increase of 30 to 40 paise per unit. Electric vehicle charging stations will bear an additional cost of 40 paisa per unit, and municipal corporations will have to pay an extra 40 paisa per unit for street lighting. The increase in rates will add to the operational costs of these entities, potentially affecting their financial health.

The expectation is that the FAC might see a further increase in the future to offset the rising cost of coal. This potential surge will necessitate careful budgeting and energy conservation efforts by consumers to manage their electricity bills effectively.