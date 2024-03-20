MS Dhoni's Ex-Business Partners Summoned by Ranchi Court in ₹16 Crore Cheating Case

A Ranchi court has taken significant action against former business associates of MS Dhoni, the ex-Indian cricket captain, by issuing a summons in a cheating case where Dhoni was allegedly defrauded of ₹16 crore. The case, which revolves around a failed agreement to establish cricket academies, has caught the public eye due to the involvement of one of cricket's most esteemed figures and the substantial financial implications.

Breaking Down the Allegations

The legal battle began when Dhoni accused his former business partners of not fulfilling their contractual obligations to establish cricket academies both in India and overseas. According to Dhoni's legal representative, the cricketer was to receive the entirety of the franchise fee, with profits to be divided in a 70:30 ratio in favor of Dhoni. However, it is alleged that the partners went ahead to set up academies under Dhoni's name without his knowledge and without compensating him, leading to a reported loss of ₹16 crore for Dhoni.

Legal Proceedings and Responses

The case, filed in October 2023 under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), has now moved forward with the court's decision to issue summons to the accused individuals. Despite previous attempts to resolve the matter, including the revocation of the authority letter given to the accused in August 2021 and serving them with legal notices for agreement violations, the issue has escalated to require judicial intervention.

Implications and Public Interest

The case has garnered widespread attention, not only because of Dhoni's celebrity status but also due to the significant amount of money involved and the implications for business ethics in sports management. As the legal proceedings unfold, the cricket community and the public at large are keenly observing how justice will be served in this high-profile case. This lawsuit underscores the importance of transparency and trust in business partnerships, especially when dealing with public figures and large financial stakes.