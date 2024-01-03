en English
MRF Strengthens Commitment to Renewable Energy with Acquisition of First Energy 8 Pvt Ltd

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:20 am EST
MRF, a renowned tyre manufacturer, is set to acquire a substantial stake of 27.2% in First Energy 8 Pvt Ltd, a Pune-based renewable energy firm. The latter is currently engrossed in the development of a wind power plant in Tamil Nadu, with a projected capacity of 47.4 megawatts. The investment by MRF is estimated to be around a substantial 35.87 crore Indian Rupees.

Expanding Renewable Power Sources

This strategic move is an integral part of MRF’s plan to increase its renewable power supply sources. It aligns perfectly with the captive power policy that encourages companies to invest in renewable energy producers for their own power consumption. MRF has also entered into a power purchase agreement with First Energy 8 to secure wind power generated by the upcoming plant.

Previous Ventures

Moreover, in May 2023, MRF had inked an agreement with First Energy 4 Pvt Ltd for the procurement of solar power. First Energy was instrumental in the construction of a solar power facility in Ottapidaram, located in the Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu, with an installed capacity of a considerable 38.2 megawatts.

Sustainable Energy Commitment

These initiatives by MRF underline its commitment to sustainable energy and its strict adherence to the policies under the Electricity Act that promote group captive generation. It is a step forward in the tire industry’s journey towards sustainable and renewable energy sources, setting a precedent for other industries to follow.

Business Energy India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

