Business

MPL Shares Plummet Amid Low Trade Volumes and Debt Restructuring Challenges

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:06 am EST
MPL Shares Plummet Amid Low Trade Volumes and Debt Restructuring Challenges

Shares of Mercantile Ports and Logistics Ltd (MPL), the operator of Karanja port near Mumbai, India, fell by a staggering 40% to 1.6p. The decline in stock value followed an announcement by the company of unexpectedly low trading volumes for December and a drawn-out process to restructure its debt.

Trading Volumes and Debt Restructuring

The drop in trade volume was linked to the acquisition of a nearby port. This new competitor has been attracting some of Karanja’s customers with its reduced coal prices as it clears out its stockpiles. While this setback has hurt MPL in the short term, the company remains hopeful about the future.

MPL projects its revenue for the year to be in the ballpark of 5.4 million, a notable increase from the previous year’s 4.8 million and a significant jump from 2.7 million in the first half of the year. The company is optimistic that the expected coal volumes will be deferred to early 2024, given that the regional demand for coal remains steady.

Market Stabilization and New Contracts

With market conditions and coal volumes stabilizing, MPL is gearing up to announce contracts for new commodities. Chairman Jeremy Warner Allen expressed confidence in the company’s momentum entering 2024. He anticipates significant progress at the facility, which would help recover the loss in its stock value.

Infrastructure Developments and Investments

MPL also acknowledged the opening of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), India’s longest bridge, which is expected to enhance their container business operations. The new infrastructure is predicted to free up land for further expansion of their container business.

In a show of faith in the company’s potential, MPL’s non-executive director Dmitri Tsvetkov invested 10,000 in the company’s shares at a price of 1.62p through his Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP). This move comes amidst ongoing efforts by the company to restructure its debt with a consortium of state-owned lenders.

Business India Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

