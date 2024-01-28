MP Sharma Applauds Schools' Resilient Performance in Republic Day Parade Amid Heavy Rain

In an inspiring display of resilience and patriotism, students from various schools in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands gave an exceptional performance in the Republic Day Cultural Programme and Parade, held on January 26, 2024. Their unwavering dedication and professionalism shone through despite the heavy rain, earning them heart-felt appreciation from Shri. Kuldeep Rai Sharma, the Member of Parliament for the region.

Commendable Courage Amid Challenging Weather

The day was marked by challenging weather conditions, with heavy rain pouring across the islands. However, the students showcased commendable courage and dedication, refusing to let the adverse weather dampen their patriotic spirits. Their performance in the cultural programme and parade was a testament to their discipline, precision, and enthusiasm.

Bringing Honor to the Community

Their exceptional participation not only brought honor to their respective schools and families but also to the Andaman & Nicobar Islands community as a whole. The students' commitment to excellence, despite the challenges they faced, exemplified a sense of pride and unity that resonated deeply within the community.

Acknowledging the Efforts

In his appreciation letter, Shri. Sharma highlighted the students' impressive performance, acknowledging their efforts and dedication. He expressed his deep gratitude towards the Principals, Teachers, and Students for their exceptional participation, emphasizing that their commitment to excellence is worthy of recognition.