MP Pachauri Requests New Train Service; Southern Railway Denies Extension in Mangaluru

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
MP Pachauri Requests New Train Service; Southern Railway Denies Extension in Mangaluru

In a significant development in the Indian Railways sector, a request for the initiation of a new train service was made. The proposed service is to traverse the Chitrakoot-Banda-Kanpur-Prayagraj-Ayodhya route, a route backed by railway assessments indicating a high passenger load. The appeal was made by BJP MP Satyadev Pachauri from Kanpur to the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Connecting Historical and Religious Landmarks

Mr. Pachauri underscored the religious and historical significance of creating a connection between these locations. He specifically cited the association of Chitrakoot and Ayodhya with Lord Ram, and the relevance of Bithoor as the birthplace of Ram’s sons, Luv and Kush. These places are deeply intertwined with the epic Ramayana, making them of immense interest to pilgrims and tourists alike. The MP also highlighted the importance of preserving and promoting Bithoor Fort’s historical legacy, a site that played a significant role in the 1857 revolt.

Proposal for the Amrit Bharat Express

In his appeal, the MP suggested running the Amrit Bharat Express to connect Chitrakoot with Ayodhya, particularly during the upcoming consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. This proposal comes close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent inauguration of the Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat Express trains from Ayodhya to Kanpur Central.

Rejection of Train Extension in Mangaluru

In a contrasting situation, the Southern Railway has turned down a proposal for the extension of crucial trains from Mangaluru Junction railway station to Mangaluru Central. Citing a lack of platforms and available tracks as the primary reason, the railway manager stated the extension was not feasible. The appeal for extension was made by MP Nalin Kumar Kateel but did not receive the anticipated response. Passenger organizations and the public have been consistently advocating for the extension of various express trains to Mangaluru Central, including Mumbai CSMT Mangaluru Junction Superfast, Yeshwantpur Mangaluru Junction tri-weekly express, Gomateshwara weekly express, and Vijayapura Mangaluru Junction express trains.

India Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

