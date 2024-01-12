en English
Mounted Police: The Unsung Heroes of Magh Mela

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:11 pm EST
Mounted Police: The Unsung Heroes of Magh Mela

A confluence of faith, tradition, and security is set to unfold on the sandy banks of Sangam in Prayagraj during the Magh Mela. The challenging terrain has necessitated a unique approach to ensuring the safety and security of the attendees, with the Prayagraj police deploying a mounted unit.

A Versatile Approach to Security

In the vast expanses of the sandy banks, regular vehicles struggle to navigate. This is where the mounted police unit, consisting of 21 Kathiawadi breed horses standing at 1.5 meters tall, comes into the picture. The horses’ ability to access every corner of the terrain, even where vehicles fail, makes them a vital asset in maintaining order during the event.

Mounted Police: An Effective Solution

Despite the prevalence of advanced technology and vehicles, mounted police hold a distinct advantage in certain scenarios. Their versatility and effectiveness in patrolling such expansive terrains cannot be understated. These mounted units are crucial in maintaining order, providing rapid response capabilities, and ensuring the safety and security of event attendees.

The Role of Horses Beyond Policing

While the mounted police showcase the utility of horses in security, the narratives across the globe also illustrate other facets of these magnificent creatures. Be it their exploitation in illegal horse racing or the care and attention provided to retired police horses, every story underscores the vital role horses play in our society. Further, the impact of diseases on horse populations highlights the vulnerability of these animals and the efforts made to ensure their well-being.

As the Magh Mela unfolds, the mounted police will be a crucial element of the event’s security. Their presence on the sandy banks of Sangam is a testament to the enduring utility of horses, even in an age of advanced technology.

India Security Travel & Tourism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

