Business

Motorola Mobility India Appoints New Managing Director Amid Rapid Market Growth

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:01 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 2:43 am EST
Motorola Mobility India Appoints New Managing Director Amid Rapid Market Growth

Motorola Mobility India has made a significant move in its executive ranks, appointing T.M Narasimhan as the new Managing Director for its Mobile Business Group in the country. Narasimhan, carrying a rich legacy of leadership roles in companies such as PepsiCo, Britannia, and Samsung, is set to take the helm of the business in India. He will be reporting to Prashanth Mani, the Executive Director of Motorola Asia Pacific.

(Read Also: Maharashtra Unveils Initiative to Develop Skilled Workforce)

India: A Key Market

Motorola has consistently emphasized India as a crucial market in the Asia Pacific region, given the country’s exponential growth in recent years. With a general market trend of stagnation or decline, Motorola’s success shines brightly. The company has reported a substantial growth rate of 37 percent Premium to Market in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023. This data clearly indicates that the Motorola brand is rapidly gaining a significant market share.

Narasimhan’s Leadership

Under Narasimhan’s leadership, the Motorola team is geared for even greater success. Recognizing the potential of the Indian market, Narasimhan aims to elevate the business to new heights while focusing on consumer experience and satisfaction. A testament to his vision, he said, ‘We are committed to delivering innovative products that meet the evolving needs of our consumers.’

(Read Also: Indian Graduates Spearhead US Unicorn Landscape; Healthtech Startup Arogga Raises $5.5 Million)

Targeting Contemporary Consumers

Last year, Motorola made a significant impact by launching its razr 40 series and edge 40 series smartphones. These new products, designed specifically for contemporary consumers, have been a hit in the market, further solidifying Motorola’s footprint in the mobile business landscape.

Business India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

